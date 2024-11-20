High School

All-state volleyball 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars

Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Oregon 4A all-state volleyball teams
Oregon 4A all-state volleyball teams /

Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 4A VOLLEYBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS

Players of the year

Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield

Coaches of the year

Makayla Lindburg, Crook County

Tammie Montiel, Marshfield

First team

Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior

Avery Brown, Pendleton, junior

Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior

Jacie Madden, Klamath Union, senior

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior

Jazzy Morris-Holmes, The Dalles, freshman

Chloe Runn, Marshfield, junior

Second team

Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior

Kegan De Lee, Marshfield, junior

Azmita Pennington, Crook County, senior

Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Avy Roundy, Marist Catholic, senior

Kamryn Sande, Cascade, senior

Aryanna Searle, Scappoose, senior

Honorable mention

Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande, senior

Abby Behrman, Estacada, senior

Lillimae Brumble, Crook County, junior

Kahlia Cage, Henley, junior

Kyah Gohr, Astoria, freshman

Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton, senior

Laci Hoylman, The Dalles, senior

Josie Jenness, Pendleton, senior

Carley Lucero, North Bend, junior

Irene Rocha Ibarra, Cascade, junior

Madi Smallwood, Newport, junior

Callie Winebarger, Crook County, senior

Paige Wood, Crook County, sophomore

All-league teams

Cowapa | Tri-Valley | Oregon West | Sky Em | Skyline | Greater Oregon

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon