All-state volleyball 2024: Oregon’s top 4A stars
Here are the Class 4A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 4A VOLLEYBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
Players of the year
Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield
Coaches of the year
Makayla Lindburg, Crook County
Tammie Montiel, Marshfield
First team
Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior
Avery Brown, Pendleton, junior
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior
Jacie Madden, Klamath Union, senior
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior
Jazzy Morris-Holmes, The Dalles, freshman
Chloe Runn, Marshfield, junior
Second team
Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior
Kegan De Lee, Marshfield, junior
Azmita Pennington, Crook County, senior
Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Avy Roundy, Marist Catholic, senior
Kamryn Sande, Cascade, senior
Aryanna Searle, Scappoose, senior
Honorable mention
Aubrey Bisenius, La Grande, senior
Abby Behrman, Estacada, senior
Lillimae Brumble, Crook County, junior
Kahlia Cage, Henley, junior
Kyah Gohr, Astoria, freshman
Kenzi Hollenbeck, Stayton, senior
Laci Hoylman, The Dalles, senior
Josie Jenness, Pendleton, senior
Carley Lucero, North Bend, junior
Irene Rocha Ibarra, Cascade, junior
Madi Smallwood, Newport, junior
Callie Winebarger, Crook County, senior
Paige Wood, Crook County, sophomore
All-league teams
Cowapa | Tri-Valley | Oregon West | Sky Em | Skyline | Greater Oregon
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App