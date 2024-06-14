Oregon Basketball Legend to Join Radio Broadcast
Former Oregon standout Luke Jackson will join the Oregon men's basketball radio broadcast as a color analyst next season.
Jackson will join Oregon's play-by-play voice Joey McMurry at all home games and at select postseason road games. Dana Altman may have not been his coach during his playing days but he couldn't be more excited to have him around the program again.
"Luke is one of Oregon's all-time greats and we are excited to have him working with Joey to call our games... He sees the game from a unique perspective and Duck fans will really enjoy his insights on the game."- Dana Altman, Oregon's head coach
The Creswell native is the only player in school history to rank in the top 10 in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Jackson was named to the All-Pac-10 first team in 2003 and 2004. He was a consensus second team All-American in 2004 when he averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Jackson also helped Oregon reach consecutive NCAA tournaments in in 2002 and 2003. The 2002 team went to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1960.
"It's an exciting time to be a fan of Oregon basketball... They have one of the best coaching staffs in the country, they've recruited very well and have a must-see roster. I'm looking forward to just being at the games while also calling the action with Joey Mac because this is a historic era of Oregon basketball."- Luke Jackson, Oregon basketball '00-'04
Jackson was drafted No. 10 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2004 NBA Draft. He also had stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. After his playing career, Jackson got into the head coaching ranks, spending time at Bushnell University in Eugene and Pleasant Hill High School.
"I'm thrilled to add Luke to our broadcast team... His experience as both a player and coach will add tremendous depth to our broadcasts, and his passion for the Ducks is unmatched."- Joey McMurry, Oregon radio broadcaster
Jackson is a true Oregon native and doesn't seem to want to leave the state. The basketball program is surely glad to have an alum with so much experience around the players and the fans get a familiar voice to talk about the action.
