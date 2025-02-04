Lake Oswego standout defensive end Oliver Macy announces college decision
With national signing day coming up Wednesday, Lake Oswego standout defensive end Oliver Macy announced on social media Tuesday that he will sign with Portland State.
Macy was a second-team 6A all-state selection for the Lakers, who reached the Open state championship game before falling to Three Rivers League rival West Linn.
He finished his senior season with 45 tackles (nine for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
He initially received an offer from the Vikings on Jan. 16, ultimately selecting to play for the FCS program over Division II schools Western Oregon and Central Washington.
