High School

Lake Oswego standout defensive end Oliver Macy announces college decision

Second-team 6A all-state selection will play for Portland State next season

René Ferrán

Oliver Macy (5) is headed to Portland State University.
Oliver Macy (5) is headed to Portland State University. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

With national signing day coming up Wednesday, Lake Oswego standout defensive end Oliver Macy announced on social media Tuesday that he will sign with Portland State.

Macy was a second-team 6A all-state selection for the Lakers, who reached the Open state championship game before falling to Three Rivers League rival West Linn.

He finished his senior season with 45 tackles (nine for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He initially received an offer from the Vikings on Jan. 16, ultimately selecting to play for the FCS program over Division II schools Western Oregon and Central Washington.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon