High School

Lake Oswego star RB LaMarcus Bell announces his commitment to Oregon State

Bell won 6A offensive player of the year honors after leading Lakers to Open state final

René Ferrán

LaMarcus Bell announced his commitment to Oregon State University on his X account Monday.
LaMarcus Bell announced his commitment to Oregon State University on his X account Monday. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Lake Oswego standout junior running back LaMarcus Bell announced on his X feed Monday that he has committed to Oregon State University.

Bell was named the 6A offensive player of the year and selected to the SBLive Oregon all-state first team after a junior season in which he rushed for 1,658 yards and 28 touchdowns in leading the Lakers to the 6A Open state final.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is No. 2 in 247Sports' latest ranking of the state's recruits and No. 24 among running backs nationwide.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon