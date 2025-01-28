Lake Oswego star RB LaMarcus Bell announces his commitment to Oregon State
Bell won 6A offensive player of the year honors after leading Lakers to Open state final
Lake Oswego standout junior running back LaMarcus Bell announced on his X feed Monday that he has committed to Oregon State University.
Bell was named the 6A offensive player of the year and selected to the SBLive Oregon all-state first team after a junior season in which he rushed for 1,658 yards and 28 touchdowns in leading the Lakers to the 6A Open state final.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is No. 2 in 247Sports' latest ranking of the state's recruits and No. 24 among running backs nationwide.
