Oregon high school baseball: 40 top seniors to watch in 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school basketball state tournaments are barely in our rear-view mirror, and we already are upon the opening week of spring sports throughout the state.
Here are 40 of the top senior baseball players in Oregon.
Alex Pearson, 1B, Tigard
The University of Washington commit made the 6A all-state second team last year, when he batted .429 (1.059 OPS) with 15 RBIs and committed just one error in 59 chances.
Alex Via, P, Summit
The righty signed with the University of Portland after a junior season for which he earned first-team 5A all-state honors after going 9-2 with two saves and a 1.05 ERA (0.85 WHIP), striking out 96 and walking 13 in 73⅓ innings. He batted .421 with 11 doubles and 31 RBIs.
Andrew Mhoon, IF, Sprague
The Loyola Marymount commit and second-team 6A all-state selection batted .342 (.935 OPS) as a junior with 37 runs, 20 RBIs and 25 walks in 115 plate appearances, striking out just 10 times and stealing a team-high 13 bases.
Brady Ackerman Jr., 1B, Canby
The first-team 5A all-state selection committed to Arizona Christian after hitting .435 as a junior and posting a 1.02 ERA in 20 innings pitched.
Caden Kuhnert, OF, Hidden Valley
Kuhnert repeated as a 4A all-state first-team selection after a junior season in which he batted .419 (.476 OBP) with 21 runs, four triples and 21 RBIs.
Calvin Gregory, P, Lakeridge
The lefty signed with Oregon State University based on his summer work after missing the past two seasons for the Pacers following Tommy John surgery.
Camden Hartlaub, IF, Caldera
Hartlaub was the Wolfpack’s first 5A first-team all-state selection after hitting .416 (1.012 OPS) with nine doubles, 13 RBIs and 23 runs while batting leadoff last season. In summer ball for the Baum Bat NW national team, he batted .391 with a .541 OBP, 14 stolen bases and 16 runs.
Carson Boyer, P, West Linn
The Gonzaga commit pitched primarily out of the bullpen for the three-time defending 6A champion Lions last year, going 2-0 with six saves and a 3.44 ERA, striking out 24 and walking four in 20⅓ innings.
Carter Stewart, 1B, Jesuit
Stewart batted .400 (1.235 OPS) last season with nine doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs. He made the 6A all-state first team and helped the Crusaders reach the state semifinals.
Chase Garland, RHP, West Salem
The right-hander returns for his senior season after signing with the University of Oregon in November.
Cody Roletto, C, Ida B. Wells
Roletto batted .434 with 10 doubles, three home runs, 38 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 25 runs in making the 6A all-state second team in the outfield last year, but his primary position is behind the plate, where he’ll further his career at Ohlone College in Fremont, Calif.
Collin Hernandez, P, Thurston
With star pitcher Connor Molony sidelined by an arm injury last season, Hernandez stepped up as the No. 2 pitcher behind junior Grady Saunders, going 7-1 with four saves and a 2.17 ERA in 48⅓ innings, striking out 60. He earned first-team 5A all-state honors.
Connor Molony, P/IF, Thurston
Molony was the 5A pitcher of the year as a sophomore but left his first start last season after just five pitches with an injury to his pitching arm. He’s back this year looking to pick up where he left off on the mound and keep his hot bat going — he hit .424 (1.052 OPS) with 31 RBIs, 27 runs and 14 stolen bases primarily as a designated hitter and first baseman.
Connor Parry, P, Sherwood
The righty steps out of the shadow cast by former (and future University of Portland) teammate Nolan Umlandt this season. Parry pitched 35⅔ innings for the Bowmen last year but missed eight games with an ankle injury, finishing 6-0 with an 0.79 ERA and 54 strikeouts.
Dakota Chun, P/C, Sunset
Chun made the 6A all-state honorable mention list for his work behind the plate for the 2024 state runner-up Apollos, hitting .351 with 26 RBIs in 94 at-bats, but he also excelled as a closer, going 2-1 with five saves and an 0.96 ERA, striking out 20 in 14⅔ innings (1.09 WHIP).
Danny Wideman, OF, West Linn
The University of Oregon commit followed a breakthrough sophomore season by hitting a team-high .468 (1.184 OPS) with two home runs — including a first-inning grand slam in the 6A state final — 30 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a team-high 37 runs for the three-time defending state champion Lions.
Drew Camp, P, South Umpqua
The first-team 3A all-state selection finished last season 7-1 with a 1.22 ERA, striking out 95 and walking 20 and allowing opponents to hit just .087 in 46 innings. He also batted .337 with six doubles, four triples, 33 runs, 15 stolen bases and 13 RBIs.
Drew Rice, P/SS, West Albany
The two-way standout earned first-team all-state honors in pitching the Bulldogs to the 5A final last season, going 9-0 with an 0.75 ERA and batting .435.
Gabe Coltman, OF, Sunset
The first-team 6A all-state selection at Lincoln last year (he batted .500 with a 1.552 OPS in PIL play, finishing the season with six home runs and 41 RBIs) transferred to the Apollos before the school year. He has signed with the University of South Carolina - Upstate.
Gavin Price, OF, South Salem
The Louisiana-Monroe commit and first-team 6A all-state selection last season helped lead the Saxons to their first state semifinal berth since 2019, hitting .389 (1.317 OPS) with eight doubles, a state-leading nine home runs, 50 RBIs, 32 runs, 23 walks and five stolen bases.
Henry Mhoon, OF, Sprague
Mhoon will join twin brother Andrew on the Loyola Marymount roster next year. As a junior, he batted .391 (1.158 OPS) with four triples, 15 RBIs, 31 runs and eight stolen bases, earning first-team 6A all-state recognition.
Isaac Pfeifer, C, Tualatin
The University of Portland commit and honorable mention 6A all-state pick batted .350 with 10 doubles, 14 runs, 15 RBIs and 16 walks as a junior.
Jackson Hertel, IF, Ridgeview
The first-team 5A all-state selection batted .361 with 11 doubles, 25 RBIs, 31 runs and a team-high 17 stolen bases last season.
Jayden Nakamura, IF, Aloha
The standout middle infielder is the No. 2 shortstop in Baseball Northwest’s class of 2025 rankings after a junior season in which he batted .474 with 16 runs and six stolen bases. He committed just four errors all season.
Josh Riddle, P/IF, Santiam Christian
The three-sport standout was a first-team 3A all-state selection as a utility player for the Eagles last year, going 7-2 with a 1.74 ERA, allowing opponents to hit .153 and striking out 90 in 56⅓ innings, and batting .377 (1.017 OPS) with 19 RBIs.
Kainoa Santiago, OF, Jesuit
The Gonzaga University signee returns after missing all but four games as a junior because of a labrum injury. He batted .462 with two doubles, two triples and a home run before sustaining the injury in the Crusaders’ fifth game.
Kruz Schoolcraft, P/1B, Sunset
The Gatorade player of the year and ABCA All-Region selection has turned heads since his freshman season with the Apollos, and the No. 9 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s draft rankings and University of Tennessee commit led them to their first 6A state final since 1994 last spring, splitting time between the mound and first base and going 10-1 with an 0.39 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 71 ⅔ innings (0.59 WHIP) and batting .506 (1.517 OPS) with seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 30 runs.
Kyle Miller, OF, Thurston
The first-team 5A all-state selection batted .385 (1.028 OPS) with 12 doubles, three triples, 23 RBIs and 26 runs last season.
Logan Nakamura, IF/P, Ridgeview
The University of Portland commit earned second-team 5A all-state honors as an infielder last year, batting .395 (1.083 OPS) with two home runs, 28 RBIs, 25 runs and nine stolen bases. He went 8-2 with a save, a 4.60 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 19 walks in 45⅔ innings.
Luke Schoeffler, P, Crescent Valley
The first-team 5A all-state selection went 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA last season, striking out 81 and limiting opponents to a .159 batting average in 67⅓ innings and being part of a combined no-hitter for the Raiders, helping them reach the state quarterfinals.
Luke Wheeling, P, North Bend
Wheeling was a first-team 4A all-state selection last season, striking out 51, walking 10 and posting a 1.91 ERA in 37 innings in Sky Em League play, where he faced state semifinalist Marist Catholic and quarterfinalist Junction City. He shut out Stayton 6-0 in the play-in round, then earned the win in a first-round matchup against Crook County. He finished the season 10-4 with 100 strikeouts and 24 walks.
Mark Carpenter, IF, Henley
The 4A player of the year last season batted .410 with six home runs, 40 RBIs, 33 runs, 17 walks (just 13 strikeouts) and 11 stolen bases to help the Hornets reach the 4A semifinals. He went 4-0 on the mound with an 0.75 ERA, striking out 69 in 37⅓ innings.
Mark Wiepert, C, Wilsonville
Wiepert switched allegiances from Oregon State to the University of Oregon and will focus on football after switching to quarterback as a senior, but the 2024 first-team 5A all-state selection could play both sports for the Ducks after batting .410 (1.153 OPS) last season with nine doubles, four triples, 24 RBIs, 26 runs and 11 stolen bases. He caught 10 of 11 would-be base-stealers (although five were safe on fielding errors).
Max Nowlin, 1B, Scappoose
The two-sport star (the quarterback was the Cowapa League offensive player of the year for a 4A semifinalist) was a first-team all-state selection last season for the two-time defending state champions, batting .467 (1.131 OPS) with 11 doubles, 18 RBIs, 22 runs and six stolen bases, striking out just seven times in 80 plate appearances.
Noah Scharer, OF, South Salem
Scharer played alongside Division I recruit Gavin Price and made the 6A all-state honorable mention list last season, batting .382 (1.256 OPS) with nine doubles, six home runs, 26 RBIs, 39 runs, 27 walks and nine stolen bases.
River Hamilton, P, Barlow
Hamilton signed with Louisiana State as part of a dynamite signing class after a standout junior season for which he made the 6A all-state first team and earned invites to the Area Code Games and the Perfect Game All-American Classic.
Slater deBrun, OF, Summit
The Vanderbilt University signee was a first-team 5A all-state selection last season, when he batted .409 (1.234 OPS) with 29 walks, five doubles, 41 runs and 13 RBIs for the Storm. He made 11 appearances on the mound, mostly in relief, going 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25⅓ innings.
Ty Hellenthal, U, Umpqua Valley Christian
The two-way standout won 2A/1A player of the year honors last season, batting .442 with five doubles, 29 RBIs, 34 runs and 15 stolen bases and going 10-1 on the mound with an 0.82 ERA in 60 innings.
Tyson McGrorty, C, Warrenton
The reigning 3A player of the year will join his brother Talon at Linn-Benton Community College. As a junior, he batted .419 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBIs. He picked off six runners and threw out nine would-be base-stealers in 21 attempts for the state-champion Warriors.
Wilson Medina, OF, Sherwood
The second-team 6A all-state performer will be a key player for first-year coach Eddie Kunz this season before heading to Eastern Washington University to play football.
