Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 80-61)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 7 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
80. TE Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
Kuenzi, a 5A all-state honorable mention selection, finished the 2023 season with 26 catches for 413 yards. He had three touchdown catches in the playoffs during the Foxes’ run to the state semifinals.
79. RB Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior
Hardy’s junior season was cut short in Week 2 by a torn ACL, but the flashes he showed in the Lions’ first two games promise a breakthrough campaign in his final year.
78. WR/DB Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
Boomer, a second-team all-state selection, finished last season fourth in 4A in receiving yards (883 on 44 catches) with nine touchdowns, and he made 31 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups in the secondary.
77. DL Garren White, Mountain View, senior
White last season made the 5A all-state honorable mention list as a critical player on one of the state’s leading defenses (9.5 points per game for a state finalist), making 73 tackles (nine for loss), two sacks and two forced fumbles.
76. RB Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior
Rodriguez finished last season second in 5A with 1,427 rushing yards (15 touchdowns) on 265 carries. He made the all-state second team.
75. OL/DL Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
As a junior, Folau recorded a 4A-leading 20½ tackles for loss and shared the sack title with 12. He finished with 54 tackles en route to receiving first-team all-state honors.
74. WR/DB Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior
Raber received all-state honorable mention on both sides of the ball last season, when he finished among the top 10 in 5A in receiving yards with 642 on 37 catches (12 touchdowns) and had two interceptions.
73. DL Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior
Kennedy-Coleman has blossomed into one of the state’s top defensive line prospects after a junior season in which he made 44 tackles (18 for loss), three sacks and 19 quarterback hurries. The state’s No. 14 prospect in 247Sports’ class of 2025 rankings has offers from Washington State, Portland State and Utah Tech.
72. LB/K/P Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
Evans entered last season as one of the state’s top kickers, and he expanded his repertoire by becoming the Timberwolves’ leading tackler (97, 10 for loss, four sacks). He added six fumble recoveries and received all-Three Rivers League honorable mention at three positions. He was 7 of 8 on field goals (long of 38 yards), went 41 of 43 on PATs and averaged 30.5 yards per punt.
71. LB Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior
Hofenbredl led the Mid-Willamette Conference with 95 tackles (eight for loss) in receiving 5A all-state honorable mention last season.
70. WR/DB Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior
Mueller played an integral role in the Falcons’ first league championship in more than a decade, making the all-Tri-Valley Conference first team on both sides of the ball and the 4A all-state second team in the secondary. He finished with 445 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 22 catches for 433 yards and two scores, and 36 tackles and four interceptions.
69. OL/DL Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior
Bigsby last season was a 3A co-defensive lineman of the year and made the all-state first team as an offensive tackle. He finished with 54 tackles (a team-high 23 for loss), 5½ sacks, 11 hurries, two interceptions and three blocked kicks.
68. QB Joseph Janney, Henley, junior
Janney’s late-season performance sparked the Hornets’ run to their first state championship since 1982. He ran for 180 yards and four touchdowns and threw for another score in their 42-28 victory over Marist Catholic in the 4A final, capping a season in which he rushed for 812 yards and 14 touchdowns, threw for 1,323 yards and 14 scores, and earned all-state honorable mention.
67. WR/CB Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior
Baker was a Swiss army knife weapon on both sides of the ball last year for the Cavaliers, with his biggest impact coming as their No. 1 receiver with 39 catches for 331 yards. He rushed for six touchdowns and earned second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference honors.
66. RB/DB Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior
After all-state running back Jake White went down with an injury last year, Jackson was a more-than-capable replacement for a 4A state semifinalist. He made the all-state second team on offense (1,146 yards, 16 touchdowns) and received honorable mention on defense (64 tackles, two interceptions).
65. RB/LB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
Medina last season was a two-way standout for one of the state’s surprise teams, helping the Bowmen reach the 6A semifinals as he made the all-Pacific Conference first team on offense (652 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns) and second team on defense.
64. QB Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior
Martirano transferred 25 miles down Interstate 5 during the offseason after starting to turn promise into production last year at West Salem, throwing for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns (eight interceptions) to lead the Titans to the 6A championship bracket.
63. RB Tyson Davis, Central Catholic, junior
Davis helped provide balance to the 6A state champion’s offense last year, receiving all-state honorable mention after he averaged 10.9 yards per carry (53 for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns) and caught 17 passes for 415 yards and four scores.
62. LB Maddox Maehara, Clackamas, senior
Maehara received 6A all-state honorable mention last season, when he led the Cavaliers with 88 tackles (four for loss) and had two interceptions to help them reach the Columbia Cup semifinals.
61. RB Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior
As a sophomore, Hicks won the Metro League rushing title with 1,325 yards and 16 touchdowns. He made the 6A all-state honorable mention list.
