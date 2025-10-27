Oregon High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Oregon high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Oregon high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
OSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lost River (7-1)
2. Heppner (8-0)
3. Bandon (7-0)
4. Lowell (7-1)
5. Clatskanie (8-0)
6. Knappa (6-1)
7. Culver (7-1)
8. St. Paul (5-2)
9. Myrtle Point (6-2)
10. Santiam (6-2)
11. Oakland (4-3)
12. Nestucca (5-2)
13. Colton (5-3)
14. Harrisburg (6-2)
15. Toledo (4-3)
16. Reedsport (5-3)
17. Gold Beach (4-4)
18. Grant Union (5-3)
19. Gaston (4-4)
20. Glide (3-4)
21. Corbett (4-4)
22. Rogue River (3-4)
23. Enterprise (3-5)
24. Monroe (3-5)
25. Bonanza (1-6)
OSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Banks (7-0)
2. Dayton (8-0)
3. Siuslaw (6-2)
4. Sisters (6-2)
5. Burns (7-1)
6. Pleasant Hill (7-1)
7. Vale (7-1)
8. Taft (6-2)
9. Kennedy (5-2)
10. Horizon Christian (1-0)
11. Warrenton (5-2)
12. Douglas (4-4)
13. Phoenix (6-3)
14. Santiam Christian (6-2)
15. Sutherlin (5-3)
16. North Valley (5-3)
17. Gervais (5-3)
18. Coquille (4-4)
19. Creswell (4-5)
20. Valley Catholic (4-3)
21. Madras (3-5)
22. South Umpqua (4-4)
23. Nyssa (4-3)
24. Scio (3-5)
25. North Marion (3-5)
OSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Cascade (8-0)
2. Scappoose (7-1)
3. Henley (5-1)
4. Marshfield (7-1)
5. Tillamook (6-2)
6. Estacada (6-2)
7. Sweet Home (6-2)
8. Junction City (5-3)
9. La Grande (4-4)
10. Stayton (6-2)
11. Marist (4-4)
12. Philomath (5-3)
13. Seaside (4-4)
14. North Bend (4-4)
15. Baker (2-5)
16. Crescent Valley (4-4)
17. Hidden Valley (1-6)
18. Astoria (3-5)
19. Mazama (1-6)
20. Pendleton (1-6)
21. Ashland (1-5)
22. Woodburn (1-7)
23. The Dalles (3-5)
24. Cottage Grove (1-7)
25. Molalla (1-6)
OSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Silverton (7-1)
2. Summit (8-0)
3. Lebanon (6-1)
4. Mountain View (7-1)
5. Wilsonville (7-1)
6. Thurston (8-1)
7. Dallas (6-2)
8. West Albany (5-3)
9. Ridgeview (6-2)
10. Hood River Valley (7-1)
11. Churchill (5-3)
12. Bend (4-4)
13. Hillsboro (7-2)
14. Crater (5-3)
15. Caldera (3-5)
16. Springfield (4-4)
17. Central (4-4)
18. Gresham (5-3)
19. Canby (4-4)
20. Roseburg (3-5)
21. Forest Grove (4-4)
22. Parkrose (5-3)
23. Corvallis (2-4)
24. North Eugene (4-5)
25. South Albany (2-6)
OSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. West Linn (8-0)
2. Willamette (8-0)
3. Lake Oswego (7-1)
4. Nelson (6-1)
5. Lakeridge (5-3)
6. Central Catholic (6-2)
7. Sherwood (6-2)
8. Jesuit (6-2)
9. Glencoe (7-1)
10. Tualatin (5-3)
11. Lincoln (7-1)
12. Sandy (5-2)
13. Grants Pass (5-3)
14. Newberg (5-3)
15. Mountainside (5-3)
16. West Salem (6-2)
17. Oregon City (4-4)
18. Roosevelt (5-3)
19. South Medford (4-4)
20. Sprague (4-4)
21. Sunset (4-4)
22. Beaverton (5-3)
23. Ida B. Wells (5-4)
24. Clackamas (3-4)
25. Liberty (4-3)