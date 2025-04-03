Oregon high school football: Top nonleague games on tap for 2025 season
We're still more than four months from the opening kickoff of the 2025 high school football season in Oregon, but much of the planning for next season takes place right now.
Many schools are finalizing their schedules, with Class 6A and 5A completing much of their work at their annual planning meeting. They’ll have another meeting at the end of May to finalize any necessary changes.
Based on the schedules released so far, here are some of the most tantalizing nonleague matchups on the docket for 2025.
Adrian vs. Crosspoint Christian, Sept. 6
The defending 1A eight-man champion Antelopes will close the annual Dufur 8-Man Classic against the Warriors, who reached the semifinals.
Camas at West Linn, Sept. 26
The Lions complete their nonleague gauntlet by playing host to last year’s Washington 4A runner-up from across the Glenn Jackson Bridge.
Cascade at Tillamook, Sept. 19
Two perennial 4A powers meet on the North Coast, with the Cheesemakers looking to slow Cougars running back Bryce Kuenzi and avenge last season's 50-14 defeat.
Cascade Christian at Vale, Aug. 29
The Vikings finally get the Challengers on their home turf after meeting them twice in the past two years, losing to them in the 3A semifinals in 2023 and beating them in the 2024 season opener en route to reaching the state final.
Central Catholic at Central Catholic (Modesto, Calif.), Sept. 5
The Rams head to the San Joaquin Valley to take on their namesake, which played for the California Division 2-AA state championship in 2021 and had a streak of five Valley Oak League titles snapped last season.
Central Catholic at Jesuit, Sept. 19
After the Holy War took a year off, the Rams and Crusaders will meet at Cronin Field, with the hosts looking to end a four-game losing streak in the series — although they still lead their rivals 23-19-1.
Central Catholic at Lake Oswego, Sept. 12
When the Rams return from California, they’ll have a week to prepare for their rematch of last year’s 6A Open semifinal against the Lakers, who will be led by Oregon State commit LaMarcus Bell and quarterback Hudson Kurland.
Clackamas at Tualatin, Aug. 29
Two teams that experienced disappointing finishes to their 2024 seasons in the first round of the 6A Open playoffs will meet, with the Timberwolves debuting a new quarterback after the departure of BYU signee Nolan Keeney.
Crescent Valley at Corvallis, Sept. 12
The crosstown rivals have been league rivals since the Raiders opened their doors in 1971, but their drop to 4A this year means they’ll finish nonleague play against each other before going their separate ways.
Dallas at Wells, Sept. 12
Dragons coach Andy Jackson always likes to challenge his 5A program by finding a quality 6A opponent in nonleague play, and this trip to Southwest Portland to face the two-time defending PIL champion Guardians certainly qualifies.
Grants Pass at Silverton, Oct. 10
The Cavemen were one of the pleasant surprises last season, improving by four wins behind sophomore quarterback Jordan Rossetta and reaching the 6A quarterfinals. Their game against the 5A semifinalist Foxes should make for an interesting matchup in the mid-Willamette Valley.
Henley at Cascade Christian, Sept. 26
Their Week 4 matchup last season featured six lead changes, with Joseph Janney’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Trapper Cundall with 4:47 left giving the Hornets a 37-36 victory.
Kamehameha at West Linn, Aug. 29
The Warriors have won five state championships in Hawaii, the last one in 2009, and are coming off a 5-4 season in which the Honolulu school played for the ILH Open Division title.
Lakeridge at Nelson, Aug. 29
The Pacers bring back University of Washington commit Ansu Sanoe, Oregon State commit Noah Tishendorf and a bevy of talent to try to break through in the Three Rivers League; the Hawks will break in a new quarterback after the graduation of four-year starter Avirey Durhdahl.
Lake Oswego at South Medford, Aug. 29
Last year’s runners-up in the 6A Open and 6A state playoff divisions square off at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Lebanon at Mountain View, Sept. 5
These teams met twice last year, with the Cougars narrowly pulling out a 15-14 win at Lebanon in Week 1 before romping to a 41-14 victory in the 5A quarterfinals.
Marist Catholic at Churchill, Aug. 29
While the Lancers lost to the eventual 4A state champions 33-30 in last year’s opener, their strong showing announced the Midwestern League titlists as 5A contenders. How well the Spartans replace 4A offensive player of the year Nick Hudson at quarterback could show how well their title defense will go.
Marist Catholic at Henley, Sept. 12
These teams met in the past two 4A state finals, with the Hornets winning the 2023 title before the Spartans avenged that defeat with a 30-6 victory in November.
Marist Catholic at Tillamook, Sept. 5
The middle game of the Spartans’ opening stretch of three road games will provide Cheesemakers quarterback Kevin Hurliman a chance to show how much he’s grown since last year, when he took over behind center midway through a 42-13 defeat at Marist Catholic.
Mountainside at Lakeridge, Sept. 5
Both teams will bring stacked lineups to the field, with the Mavericks looking to build off winning their first Metro League title and reaching the 6A Open quarterfinals.
Mountain View at Mazama, Sept. 12
The Cougars reached the 5A final each of the past two seasons, and with running back Angel Valenzuela back for his senior year, they’ll be among the contenders to make it three consecutive trips.
Oakland at St. Paul, Aug. 29
This 2A final rematch will see if quarterback Ryan Fullerton and the Oakers can avenge their 28-20 defeat or the Buckaroos have reloaded after the graduation of two-way all-state selections Grady Wolf and Clay Smith.
Pendleton at Scappoose, Aug. 29
Both 4A contenders will break in new starters behind center after the graduation of all-state signal-callers Colson Primus for the Buckaroos and Max Nowlin for Scappoose.
Sheldon at Lake Oswego, Sept. 5
Can the Irish reload after graduating two-way all-state running back/linebacker Mana Tuioti among a boatload of seniors? This early test against the 6A Open runner-up Lakers should provide plenty of answers.
Sherwood at Tualatin, Sept. 19
Both teams must replace Division I talent — the Bowmen reached the 6A Open quarterfinals behind Eastern Washington-bound running back/linebacker Wilson Medina, and the Timberwolves had BYU quarterback commit Nolan Keeney and New Mexico signee Zhaiel Smith.
Silverton at Coeur d’Alene, Aug. 29
Both teams reached the semifinals of their respective playoffs last season — the Foxes fell to eventual 5A champion Wilsonville, and Coeur d’Alene lost in the Idaho 6A semifinals.
Sprague at Summit, Aug. 29
The Olympians started last season 8-0 and reached the 6A Open quarterfinals, and the Storm overcame a slow start behind first-year starting quarterback Andrew Guthrie to advance to the 5A quarterfinals.
Summit at Wilsonville, Sept. 12
The Storm have their quarterback of the present (and future) in Andrew Guthrie. The Wildcats will spend the summer figuring out who will take over for SBLive Oregon offensive player of the year Mark Wiepert behind center.
Thurston at Silverton, Sept. 5
The Colts (Noah Blair) and Foxes (Sawyer Teeney) will be searching this summer for new signal-callers. Each team will enter this game with a Week 0 tilt under its belt, so what adjustments will they make for this matchup?
Tualatin at Jesuit, Sept. 5
The Crusaders saw a glimpse of their future behind center when junior Harper Sage led them to victory in the game Ken Potter became the state’s winningest coach. Will Sage take the reins in their season opener against the Timberwolves?
Wells at Clackamas, Sept. 5
The Guardians want to measure themselves against stout competition before entering PIL play, and a road game against a fellow 6A Open qualifier will fit that bill.
West Albany at Canby, Aug. 29
The Cougars, looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled campaign in which they missed the playoffs, will play host to the 5A quarterfinalist Bulldogs to open the season.
West Linn at Sherwood, Sept. 12
The Lions need to figure out who will step up to replace all-state quarterback Baird Gilroy. After opening with Kamehameha, they'll have two weeks to work with whoever fills Gilroy’s shoes to prepare him for the Bowmen in a rematch of their 6A Open quarterfinal.
West Linn at Sumner, Sept. 19
Last year’s Oregon 6A Open state champion against the reigning Washington 4A state champion in a rematch of one of the best games in the Northwest last year. What more needs to be said?
Wilsonville at North Medford, Oct. 3
The reigning 5A champions travel down I-5 to take on a Black Tornado team that won the 6A state championship (soon to be rechristened the Columbia Cup) and returns quarterback Traeger Healy.
