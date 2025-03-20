Oregon high school lacrosse: 40 top seniors to watch in 2025
The 2025 Oregon high school basketball state tournaments are barely in our rear-view mirror, and we already are upon the opening week of spring sports throughout the state.
Here are 40 of the top senior boys and girls lacrosse players in Oregon.
Aaren Sales, LSM, Oregon Episcopal
Sales will be a four-year starter for the Aardvarks before heading to Chapman University. He was a first-team OHSLA all-state selection as a junior who scored seven goals and won 29 ground balls. “Dynamic in the ride and creates transition opportunities,” coach Dennis Sullivan said.
Alex Nevarov, FO, Summit
The faceoff specialist received all-state honorable mention as a junior, when he scored 18 goals and won 66 ground balls.
Ana Sherlag, A, Grant
Sherlag was a second-team OGLA all-state selection in 2024 who helped the Generals advance to the state quarterfinals.
Ari Villano, A, Summit
The second-team all-state attacker scored 52 goals, assisted on 39 goals and won 26 ground balls last season.
Ashley Hendrickson, M, Beaverton
Hendrickson finished last season with 130 draw controls won, 87 goals, 14 forced turnovers and 22 ground balls in earning second-team all-state honors.
Avery French, M, Lakeridge
The first-team all-state selection and Rollins University commit helped the Pacers reach the OGLA state semifinals last season for the first time in the past 14 years.
Barrett Doan, A, Lake Oswego
The second-team all-state selection was one of three Lakers to sign with San Diego State in November after a junior season in which she scored a team-high 60 goals with 10 assists and 20 ground balls won.
Beckett Kroeger, A, Grant - Central Eastside
Kroeger finished last season with 16 goals, seven assists and 17 ground balls won as an all-state honorable mention selection.
Benjamin L’Hommedieu, A, Lincoln
The Monmouth University commit and second-team all-state selection had 64 goals and 48 assists as a junior to help the Cardinals share the Columbia Conference title.
Bilii Blackhorn, A, South Eugene
The first-team all-Southwest Conference and honorable mention all-state selection had a prolific junior season for the Axe, scoring 66 goals in 17 games with 11 assists and 39 ground balls.
Brody Jones, M, West Linn
The second-team all-state honoree and Illinois Wesleyan commit scored 29 goals (.408 shooting percentage) with 12 assists, 25 ground balls and seven caused turnovers as a junior.
Brooklyn Schiele, A, West Linn
Schiele scored on more than 50% of her shot attempts last season, finding the back of the net 32 times to go with 10 assists, 20 ground balls and 30 draw controls in making the OGLA all-state second team.
Camden Schnebly, M, Lincoln
The VMI commit and first-team all-state selection had 59 goals, 21 assists and a team-leading 84 ground balls last year.
Cash Groves, FO, Lakeridge
The Queens University of Charlotte signee made his second all-state first team last spring.
Charley Nauheim, D, Lakeridge
The 2024 second-team all-state selection has signed with Westminster University in Utah.
Charlie Coyne, M, Lakeridge
Coyne is one of nine returning all-state selections for the 2024 runner-up Pacers, making the second team last year.
Davis Reardon, A, Lakeridge
The San Diego State signee made the all-state first team last season in leading the Pacers to the state final.
Deuce Bechtold, A, Jesuit
The second-team all-state selection scored 42 goals with 28 assists and 32 ground balls won as a junior.
Ellie Johnson, M, Oregon Episcopal
The second-team all-state selection and Davidson University commit finished last season with 42 goals, 20 assists, 97 draw controls, 24 forced turnovers and 37 ground balls.
Ellis Halpin, D, Oregon Episcopal
Halpin was a second-team all-state selection by the OHSLA last year and has committed to Dennison University. He had three goals and 41 ground balls, with Aardvarks coach Dennis Sullivan praising how he “physically dominates opposing attackmen with his size and strength, but also has the speed and quickness to cover the state’s top attackmen.”
Gavin McGarry, SSDM, Jesuit
McGarry last season was the first-team all-state selection at his specialty as a short-stick defensive midfielder, causing 15 turnovers and winning 12 ground balls for the three-time defending state champion Crusaders.
Gigi Abernathy, M, Jesuit
The USA Lacrosse All-American and first-team all-state selection had 53 goals, 27 assists, 24 ground balls and 101 draw controls last season to help the Crusaders win a fourth consecutive OGLA state championship. She has committed to Bucknell.
Hudson Wieg, A, Sherwood
Wieg was a second-team all-state selection who helped the Bowmen reach the second round of the 2024 playoffs with 12 wins, their most since 2017.
Isaac Heitschmidt, M, Oregon City
Heitschmidt earned all-state honorable mention for the Pioneers last season.
Kate Ratanaproeksa, A, Grant
Ratanaproeksa has committed to Northwestern University, one of the top college programs in the nation. She also was an attacker for the girls soccer team that reached the 6A state final in November.
Kelley Lamb, D, Lakeridge
The first-team all-state selection is the state’s only returning US Lacrosse All-American, finishing last season with 49 caused turnovers, 52 ground balls and three goals. He signed with Queens University of Charlotte.
Lilah Turley, M, Lake Oswego
The second-team all-state selection and San Diego State signee had team highs of 34 ground balls won and 17 assists to go with 21 goals, 19 caused turnovers and 78 draw controls last year.
Logan Corley, G, Canby
Corley is the only returning senior goalie to earn all-state recognition last year, receiving honorable mention after making 262 saves (.653 save percentage) and allowing just 7.6 goals per game.
Logan Fife, FO, Sheldon
As a junior, Fife won 72% of his faceoffs (149 of 208), with Irish coach Adam Gardner saying “the only way to describe him at the Faceoff X is dominant.” He received all-state honorable mention.
Meredith Rubenstein, D, Lake Oswego
The Furman University commit anchored the Lakers defense last season, winning 13 ground balls and causing 13 turnovers in earning first-team all-state recognition.
Millie Prager, M, Lake Oswego
Prager dominated on faceoffs for the 2024 state runner-up Lakers, winning a team-high 98 to go with 37 goals, 13 assists, 28 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers. The first-team all-state selection is a San Diego State signee.
Nathan Sharp, M, Sherwood
The 2024 honorable mention all-state selection has signed to play for the U.S. Merchant Marine.
Nora LeBlanc, M, St. Mary's Academy
LeBlanc was a first-team all-state selection and made the USA Lacrosse Academic All-American list last season for the Blues.
Parker Lemm, M, Lake Oswego
The second-team all-state selection is headed to the University of Colorado. As a junior, she had 22 goals, eight assists, 31 ground balls, a team-high 22 caused turnovers and 60 draw controls.
Quinny Handley, M, Jesuit
Handley capped a season in which she earned first-team all-state and USA Lacrosse All-American honors, scored 76 goals with 30 assists, won 36 ground balls, caused 25 turnovers and controlled 74 draws by being named MVP of the OGLA state championship game — a 12-9 victory over Lake Oswego. She will play at Penn.
Royal Beard, A, Liberty
Beard last season scored 49 goals as a main cog in the Falcons attack and won 31 ground balls, earning all-state honorable mention.
Ruby Maki, M, Oregon Episcopal
Maki made the OGLA all-state second team last spring after scoring 52 goals with 26 assists, 72 draw controls and 48 ground balls.
Ryan Jack, M, Jesuit
The second-team all-state selection had 22 goals, 15 assists and 26 ground balls last season to help the Crusaders win a third consecutive state title.
Ryan Wallace, D, Lakeridge
Wallace signed with Monmouth University in November after a junior campaign for which he earned second-team all-state honors.
Sean McCarty, M, Lakeridge
The first-team all-state selection had 24 goals and 36 ground balls won last season. He has committed to Concordia University in Irvine, Calif.
Spencer Vasel, D, Grant - Central Eastside
The all-state honorable mention defender won 24 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers last season.
Tanner Gehring, SSDM, West Salem - McNary
Gehring last season earned all-state honorable mention in helping the Titans win 14 games and the North Valley League title en route to the second round of the state playoffs.
Taylor Stalick, D, Jesuit
The 2024 first-team all-state selection won 25 ground balls and forced 15 turnovers for the four-time defending state champion Crusaders.
Thatcher Killian, M, Jesuit
Killian will be a leading contender to follow in the footsteps of Jack Duncan-Bloom and Christian Buck as Crusaders midfielders who won OHSLA player of the year honors. The first-team all-state pick and University of Richmond commit had 32 goals, 14 assists and 46 ground balls last season.
Tristan Martin, LSM, Lakeridge
For all the firepower the Pacers boasted last season in reaching the state final, it was their second-team all-state long-stick midfielder coach Curt Sheinin called the team’s player of the year.
Vincent Trueworthy, SSDM, Grant - Central Eastside
Trueworthy scored 10 goals and won 62 ground balls last season, making the OHSLA all-state second team. He has committed to Kenyon College.
