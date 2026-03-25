Star Pitchers, Power Bats and Title-Game Heroes Are Among Oregon's Top 55 Returning Softball Players

The spring sports season in Oregon has just begun, and with spring break in full swing, High School On SI wants to take a look at some of the top returning players around the state.

Here are 55 of the best returning softball players to watch this season.

Aryanna Adams, Jr., OF, Astoria

The first-year 4A all-state selection helped the Fishermen win their first state championship, hitting .350 with a team-high five home runs — including two in the playoffs, when she went 7–for-15. “Aryanna is a quiet leader who leads by example,” said coach Kent Israel Jr., who is considering moving her to the infield this season. “I see her being a big part of what we do this year.”

Addi Andrehsen, Jr., OF, St. Helens

Andrehsen played a big role in getting the Lions to the 4A state final — their first appearance in a championship game since 1999 — hitting .443 with 29 runs scored, 14 RBIs and five stolen bases to make the all-state first team.

Sydney Arnold, Soph., P, Sunset

Arnold announced herself to the state as a freshman last year, winning Metro League pitcher of the year and first-team 6A all-state honors as the Apollos reached the quarterfinals. She finished with a 1.91 ERA, striking out 134 over 117.1 innings while allowing just 93 hits and 14 walks. She also hit .367 with 11 doubles and 14 RBIs.

Kendall Atwood, Sr., OF, Boise State

The Boise State commit made the 6A all-state third team last spring, when she hit .484 with three triples, two home runs, 18 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 26 stolen bases to help the Lions reach the state quarterfinals.

Eleanor Baker, Sr., IF, La Salle Prep

Baker was co-Northwest Oregon player of the year and a first-team Oregon Live all-state pick for the Falcons last season, when the Santa Clara signee hit .598 with 50 runs scored, 20 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 24 RBIs, 16 stolen bases — and just three strikeouts — as their leadoff hitter. Athletic director Chris George recalled her hitting three home runs on La Salle’s Senior Day last spring “in one of the most outstanding contests that I’ve seen at La Salle in quite some time. Eleanor is a dynamic athlete with exceptional softball skills, quick hands, power and a high IQ. Santa Clara is receiving an outstanding student athlete, and we look forward to a bright future ahead for Eleanor on their softball diamond.”

Hope Berry, Sr., IF, Weston McEwen

Berry has been instrumental in the TigerScots reaching the past three 2A/1A state finals, making the all-state team for the first time last spring as a third baseman while hitting .423 (.722 slugging) with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

Bailey Blake, Sr., IF, Vale

Blake played second base for the Vikings last season, helping them reach the 3A quarterfinals while making the all-state first team, hitting .448 (.520 OBP) with three home runs, 24 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a .903 fielding percentage. “Bailey had a huge impact on our team last year,” said coach Cirbi Morrison. “I can’t say enough great things about Bailey. She is an amazing leader, not just with her words but also her actions. She had amazing plays that just aren’t seen at the high school level very often. She’s put in the time this offseason to improve her swing, and it’s looking great. She’s going to be a player to watch this year.”

Taylor Bradfield. Sr., P, Yamhill-Carlton

Bradfield moved up from the 3A all-state second team as a sophomore to the first team as a junior, when she struck out 252 and walked just 72 over 144.2 innings as the Tigers reached the state semifinals. She also hit .477 with 11 doubles and six home runs.

Lexi Brester, Soph., P, Glencoe

Brester was the Pacific Conference pitcher of the year and a third-team 6A all-state selection, throwing 102.2 innings as a freshman and posting a 2.65 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and .242 batting average against. “That level of achievement in this conference is impressive, especially considering she’s young for her class with an August birthday,” said Crimson Tide coach Wade Sahlfeld. “But beyond the numbers and accolades, Lexi is a true competitor. She brings poise, confidence and toughness to the circle and sets the tone for our defense. This spring, we expect her to continue developing as a leader, sharpening her command and building on the strong foundation she established in her first season.”

Skylur Brown, Sr., IF, Scio

Brown played third base for the 3A state champion Loggers, hitting .506 with six home runs and 46 RBIs. “I expect Skylur to have a great senior year,” said coach Jim Mask. “She hits the ball as hard as anyone and plays a very solid third base.”

Gracie Burnett, Jr., C/3B, Beaverton

Burnett made the 6A all-state third team behind the plate after dealing with health issues as a freshman, hitting .423 (1.167 OPS) with four doubles and five home runs last year for a team looking to move up in the Metro League this season. “Gracie is a phenomenal talent,” said coach James Lambert. “Last season, fully healthy, she emerged sharper, stronger, and became a true leader in our dugout. She is now 100% focused on softball. I have learned not to put ceilings on my players, but if her work ethic translates the way I believe it will, she is poised for a tremendous year.”

Mckayla Castro, Sr., IF, West Linn

Lions coach Gina Garvey-Metzler predicts Castro, a Cal State San Marcos commit, “is going to be a cornerstone for us this season” after the all-state 6A second-team third baseman hit .489 (1.726 OPS) last spring with 10 home runs, 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored. “She’s a player who can change the momentum of a game instantly,” Garvey-Metzler said. “She’s dangerous every time she steps into the box and consistently delivers in big situations. At third base, she gives us stability and confidence defensively, and as a senior, her leadership and competitive mindset will be huge for our group.”

Gabby Chupp, Soph., P, Dayton

Chupp was a two-way threat for the Pirates last season, going 5-1 with a 1.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 43.1 innings while hitting .635 with six home runs and 33 RBIs to earn second-team 3A all-state honors as a utility player.

Keana Cooper, Sr., IF, Sunset

Cooper was a first-team 6A all-state selection for the Apollos, when she hit .363 with four home runs, 11 doubles, 16 RBIs and 31 runs scored. She also stole 12 bases and was 5-1 with a 3.71 ERA in the circle, striking out 26 over 22.2 innings.

Daisha Cornwell, Sr., IF, Sherwood

Cornwell hit leadoff for the 6A state champion Bowmen for most of the season, batting a team-best .463 with 33 runs scored, 25 RBIs and 15 stolen bases and maintaining a .968 fielding percentage at shortstop to earn second-team all-state honors. “She was a leader in the infield, and I look for her to continue to set the tone at the top of the order and command an already strong infield defense,” coach Kris Moore said of the Linfield commit.

Emeline Curaming, Jr., P, St. Helens

Curmaing was the only underclassman pitcher to make the 4A all-state first team, leading the Lions to the state final as she had a 1.45 ERA in 145 innings, allowing 101 hits and striking out 154 with just 43 walks.

Cam Dalke, Sr., C, Scio

The Linfield commit came up big for the Loggers in the 3A state championship game, getting three hits and driving in three runs in a 9-3 win over Dayton to secure their first title and capping a season during which she hit .641 with eight homers, 59 RBIs and 50 runs scored to earn first-team all-state honors. “I am excited for Cam to have a great senior season,” said coach Jim Mask. “She will be a great help for our young pitchers and will hit in the middle of our order.”

Cali Davis, Sr., IF, Forest Grove

Davis is a three-sport standout for the Vikings who’s committed to Central Oklahoma on the softball diamond after hitting .527 (1.555 OPS) as a junior with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBIs and 28 runs scored. She walked 11 times and struck out just five in 106 plate appearances. “Cali’s impact last season was huge for us,” said coach Jeremy Ingram. “She was our vocal leader while also being a dominant force at the plate all season. In games where runs were hard to come by, Cali would always find a way to get us a few runs with her bat. Being a senior and a four-year starter, she will again be our leader both on and off the field.”

Avery Dimeo, Jr., OF, Aloha

Dimeo hit .573 with 12 RBIs and 25 runs scored while recording four outfield assists to earn first-team 6A all-state recognition and help the Warriors reach the second round of the state playoffs.

Julia Edwards, Jr., P, North Medford

Edwards pitched the Black Tornado to their first 6A state final since 2017, going 17-4 with a 2.69 ERA, allowing 130 hits and striking out 94 over 140.1 innings to earn second-team all-state recognition.

Madalyn Ehrens, Jr., C, Silverton

Ehrens made the 5A all-state first team as an infielder as a freshman and as a catcher last spring, when the Avila (Kansas City, Mo.) University commit slid behind the plate when the Foxes didn’t have a backstop on their roster following the graduation of all-state first-teamer Braezen Henderson. She hit .494 (1.689 OPS) with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 RBIs and 45 runs scored. “She is a backup catcher on her travel ball team, so she fell into that role, and she caught every game, which helped all three of our pitchers out,” said coach Ralph Cortez. “She made everyone around her a better player. I see the same for her this year. She gets the team going.”

Addy Ellis, Sr., IF, St. Helens

The Oregon Tech commit powered the Lions to the 4A state final last year while moving up from the all-state third team as a sophomore to the first team following a season during which she hit .464 with 10 doubles, six home runs, 41 RBIs, 31 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Syren Ferguson, Sr., OF, Thurston

Ferguson helped the Colts make their first 5A state final and was an Oregon Live first-team all-state selection after the Chemeketa signee hit .363 (1.031 OPS) with 11 doubles, three triples, 36 runs scored, 24 RBIs and nine stolen bases along with a .981 fielding percentage as a junior. “The impact that Syren had on our team last season was tremendous,” coach Jeff Litle said. “She always seemed to come through when we needed something to happen on offense, getting a big hit or stealing a base to get into scoring position. Now, she will be called upon to pitch some games after we graduated a four-year starter.”

Ashlynne Franssen, Jr., P, Gladstone

Franssen is one of the state’s top Class of 2027 prospects, already committed to Santa Clara after a sophomore season that saw her strike out 350 over 155 innings and hit .420 to make the 4A all-state second team. “Ashlynne consistently gives us a chance to win every time she steps in the circle,” said Gladiators coach Alicia Ohm. “She competes at a high level, stays composed under pressure, and sets the tone for our defense, all while leading by example with her work ethic and team-first mindset. She is also capable of changing a game with one swing and being a constant threat in our lineup.”

Courtney Gills, Sr., OF, West Salem

Gills was a second-team all-state selection for the Titans, moving from catcher after breaking her foot during the offseason and helping them reach the 6A quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.

Brezlyn Hagemeister, Jr., P, Ridgeview

Oregon Live’s all-state pitcher of the year led the Ravens to their first 5A state title since 2019, going 25-1 with nine shutouts, a 1.30 ERA, 272 strikeouts, 108 hits and 53 walks in 162 innings while also hitting .494 (1.463 OPS) with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 43 RBIs. “Brezlyn has been an all-around athlete that we hope to depend on to help lead us deep into the playoffs once again,” said coach Sandy Fischer.

Dylan Hayworth, Jr., IF, Harrisburg

Hayworth had a breakout campaign for the Eagles last spring, hitting .618 with nine triples, 12 home runs and a .920 fielding percentage at shortstop, making the 3A all-state first team and leading them to the second round of the state playoffs.

Allison Hayzlett, Sr., P, Canby

Hayzlett is a two-time 5A all-state selection, making the second team as a sophomore and the first team last spring, when the Lower Columbia signee struck out 217 and posted a 1.70 ERA while hitting .324 to lead the Cougars to the state semifinals. “Alli is a force on the mound, and we are looking forward to having her pitch again this year,” said coach Emily Conklin. “She is consistent, reliable and an all-around great player to have on our team.”

Daphnie Heckel, Sr., C, Thurston

Heckel started her career at Marist Catholic as a freshman, when she made the 4A all-state honorable mention list as an infielder. When she moved to Thurston, she also moved behind the plate, and last spring, she made the 5A all-state second team for the second year in a row while leading the Colts to their first 5A final, hitting .450 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Jordyn Henderson, Sr., OF, Sherwood

Henderson has committed to the University of Delaware after hitting .357 (1.153 OPS) as a junior with six doubles, five triples, four home runs, 37 runs scored, 26 RBIs and eight stolen bases to make the Oregon Live all-state first team for the 6A state champs. “Jordyn anchored the middle of the lineup with both power and speed,” said Bowmen coach Kris Moore. “I look for her to emerge as the leader of the outfield and build on her already impressive power hitting numbers.”

Baylie Imig, Jr., OF, Salem Academy

Imig is a valuable utility player for the Crusaders, making the 2A/1A all-state first-team in the outfield but also playing first base and pitching for the state semifinalists. She hit .404 with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run, 39 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 18 walks as a sophomore.

Macy Johnson, Sr., IF, Scio

Johnson was a first-team all-state shortstop for the 3A champion Loggers last spring, hitting. 455 (.594 OBP), scoring 55 runs and stealing 13 bases. She will start for the fourth straight season and either lead off or hit second in the lineup. “Macy is a very tough out and can hit, slap or bunt,” said coach Jim Mask.

Cadence Kennedy, Jr., U, Mountain View

Kennedy was a first-team 5A all-state utility player last season, hitting .419 (1.273 OPS) with eight doubles, six home runs, 33 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 26 runs scored, striking out just once in 82 plate appearances. “Cadence was an impact player for us last season and continues to be a natural leader within our program,” said Cougars coach EJ Aponte. “Offensively and defensively, whether she’s behind the plate or in the infield, she brings leadership, energy and confidence to the field. She’s an asset wherever she plays and a key piece of what we’re building this season.”

Lily Langford, Sr., C, Weston-McEwen

The Mt. Hood Community College commit was the TigerScots’ player of the game in last year’s 2A/1A state final and a first-team all-state selection as a sophomore. She hit .482 last season (1.518 OPS) with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 50 runs scored and 16 stolen bases, while defensively, she threw out 13 would-be base stealers and picked off three runners with a .986 fielding percentage.

Kenadie Lucas, Sr., U, Hood River Valley

Lucas signed with Pacific University in the offseason after a solid junior campaign that saw her hit .472 (.596 slugging) with eight doubles and 32 RBIs while striking out 52 over 38.1 innings with a 2.10 ERA to earn first-team 5A all-state honors as a utility player. “This spring, Kenadie has a huge load on her,” Eagles coach Madelynn Vallejo said. “This is the first season where she is our lead pitcher rather than our lead middle infielder. Her presence on the mound is what we’re depending on to carry us into another playoff run.”

Natalie Macik, Sr., U, McNary

Celtics coach Briana Brewer praised her University of Jamestown signee as “a consistent force at the plate for us last season who continually came through in clutch moments.” Macik was a two-way threat as a junior, hitting .488 (1.317 OPS) with 11 doubles, four home runs and 42 RBIs while striking out 41 over 43 innings with a 2.27 ERA, an 0.86 WHIP and five wins in the circle to make the 6A all-state first team as a utility player. “She was solid on the mound, doing an outstanding job pitching in high-pressure situations,” Brewer said. “I’m looking forward to watching her step into an even bigger leadership role this year.”

Kali Parks, Sr., OF, West Salem

Parks is a two-time 6A all-state center fielder for the Titans, making the first team as a sophomore and the second team last year, when they won a school-record 23 games.

Olivia Pompetti, Jr., U, Central Catholic

Pompetti has committed to the University of Oregon after making the 6A all-state team in each of her first two seasons, following up a first-team campaign as a freshman by making the second team last year, when she hit .492 (.592 OBP) with nine doubles, four home runs, 28 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Portland Razo, Jr., OF, Central Catholic

The Rams boast a second Division I commit in their lineup with Razo, also a second-team 6A all-state selection last year who’s committed to the University of San Diego. She hit .431 (.553 OBP) with 36 stolen bases and 30 runs scored, and she had a .967 fielding percentage with four outfield assists. “Portland and Liv both had really strong sophomore seasons,” said coach Maddy Newkirk. “We’re excited to see their impact this year inside and outside the lines as they step into bigger leadership roles as upperclassmen.”

Maddy Sagapolutele, Sr., OF, The Dalles

As a freshman, Sagapolutele was 4A player of the year in leading the Riverhawks to their first state title since 1994. She then transferred to Gresham as a sophomore, spending two years with the Gophers and making the 6A all-state second team last year, when she hit .494 with eight doubles, 12 home runs (giving her 41 for her career, No. 5 all-time), 28 runs scored, six stolen bases and 33 RBIs. Now, she’s back in the Mid-Columbia for her senior season.

Presley Sarono-Ramos, Soph., P, Sherwood

Sarono-Ramos quickly established herself alongside Destiny Cornwell (now at Linfield) for last year’s 6A state champion, with the righty earning Oregon Live all-state first-team honors as a freshman, striking out 177 over 101.2 innings with a 1.10 ERA, allowing just 36 hits and 45 walks while also hitting .413 (1.183 OPS) with seven home runs, 38 RBIs and 25 runs scored. “Presley is a dual-threat player as both a dominant pitcher and fierce power hitter,” said Bowmen coach Kris Moore. “Last year, she split time in the circle with her senior teammate. This year, I look for her to increase her workload and compete as one of the top overall players in 6A.”

Maisy Schindler, Sr., OF, Sherwood

The University of Montana-bound outfielder forms part of one of the most potent top-of-the-order lineups in the state. Her grand slam in the 6A semifinals propelled the Bowmen past Jesuit, and then she homered twice in the final against North Medford to cap a season that saw her hit .400 (1.320 OPS) with nine home runs, 17 stolen bases, 31 RBIs and 42 runs scored to earn second-team all-state honors. On top of the power in her bat, coach Kris Moore said that “defensively, she is probably the most exciting player on the field to watch — dazzling catches and big throws for outs on the basepaths. Anything is possible if Maisy has the bat or ball in her hand.”

Maggie Schneider, Sr., IF, Oregon City

The Pioneers have a lot of fresh faces this year, with Schneider — an all-Three Rivers League first-team selection at third base and Clackamas Community College signee — one of the veterans they’ll lean on. She hit .310 with five doubles, two triples, 25 RBIs and a 1.000 fielding percentage last spring. First-year coach David Blevens described Schneider as “someone who always was talking on the field in the dugout, giving positive encouragement and constantly working to improve her game. She has worked hard all winter, and it will be exciting to watch her this spring.”

Terra Singleton, Sr., C, Roseburg

Roseburg coach Dave Blevins called Singleton the tone-setter for a team that reached the 6A quarterfinals for the first time since 2019 last year. She made the all-state second team, hitting .457 with nine doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 33 runs scored and zero strikeouts in 111 plate appearances. “Terra is the eyes, ears and voice of the defense and leader at the plate,” Blevins said. “Having her on the field brings a winning vibe to the team, and all the players feed off it. We have been lucky to have her the last four years.”

Joey Sizemore, Sr., P, Clatskanie

Sizemore twice made the 2A/1A all-state first team as a utility player before making the second team last year as a pitcher, when she struck out 152 batters over 93 innings while still swinging a hot bat — .616 with 12 home runs (including three grand slams) and 67 RBIs.

Taylor Terry, Jr., OF, McMinnville

Terry set the plate for Oregon Live player of the year Kaylee Dinger to clear last season, hitting .379 (.487 in Pacific Conference play), scoring 34 runs and going 35-for-35 on stolen base attempts while playing primarily center field but occasionally shortstop and second base, helping the Grizzlies reach the 6A semifinals for the first time since 2009 and earning first-team all-state honors. “We’re really looking forward to seeing her progress in those same roles, especially on offense with last year being her first season hitting from the left side,” said coach Josh Terry. “Having a full high school season and summer club season to develop as a triple threat should make her a very tough out.”

Emma Thatcher, Jr., OF, Scio

Thatcher hit .429 with 31 runs scored for the 3A state champion, but her value for Loggers coach Jim Mask is more for her play in center field, where the first-team all-state selection flashes great speed in tracking down balls — including one in the title game against Dayton. “Emma had a great second half of the season last year, and I expect her to continue to improve,” Mask said. “She has great range in the outfield and will put a lot of pressure on defense with her speed.”

Maddie Thurman, Sr., IF, Lowell

Lowell moves between shortstop — where she was a first-team 2A/1A all-state selection — and center field for the Red Devils, batting .377 as a junior with nine doubles, four triples, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. “She enters her final year with high expectations, but you wouldn’t know it by the way she carries herself,” said coach Mark Gonzales. “She’s quiet and humble and just a great individual.”

Natalie Tlascala, Sr., IF, North Medford

Last year’s Southwest Conference player of the year earned second-team all-state honors for the 6A runner-up Black Tornado, hitting .471 with five home runs, 37 runs scored and 41 RBIs. Tlascala has committed to Oregon Tech.

Addison Tuning, Sr., OF, Yamhill-Carlton

Tuning hit .422 with eight doubles, four triples and a home run last season for the 3A semifinalists, earning first-team all-state honors in the outfield (she also occasionally plays catcher) ahead of committing to Gordon College in Wenham, Mass. “She and Taylor (Bradfield) both had great seasons and had a huge impact on our success,” said Tigers coach John Kuehnel. “My expectation is that they do what they accomplished last year, only even better.”

Charly Upmeyer, Jr., P, Dayton

Upmeyer enjoyed a breakout season last spring for the Pirates, improving from the 3A all-state third team as a freshman to the classification’s pitcher of the year in leading them to their first state final since 2019, going 9-3 with a 1.96 ERA, a .231 batting average against, 95 strikeouts and just 18 walks in 64 innings while also hitting .552 with eight home runs and 63 RBIs. “Charly has great command and a dominant presence in the circle,” said coach Frank Baumholtz. “Offensively, she gives opposing teams problems — she hits for power and average to all fields. She is a great team player and will be a huge contributor this season.”

Addi Van Metre, Jr., OF, Hood River Valley

Van Metre is a three-sport standout for the Eagles who also had a breakout sophomore campaign, earning first-team 5A all–state honors after hitting .366 with 24 RBIs while playing primarily left field but also seeing time at third base. “Addi has a big bat and has put some work in during the offseason to get ready for big pitchers like Canby’s and Wilsonville’s,” said coach Madelynn Vallejo. “Her quiet leadership is what keeps us grounded, and we’re excited to see her take on more of that leadership role during her junior year.”

Brielle Ward, Sr., P, Weston-McEwen

Ward is headed to Corban University to pitch next year after a junior season that saw her earn 2A/1A pitcher of the year honors in leading the TigerScots to a third consecutive appearance in the state final. She went 20-4 with a 2.20 ERA, striking out 282, while also hitting .475 (.774 slugging) with six home runs and 47 RBIs.

Ariahnna Williams, Sr., OF, Central

Williams was a potent leadoff batter for the Panthers last season, when she hit .507 (.630 OBP) and scored 39 runs while driving in 14 and stealing eight bases, earning first-team 5A all-state honors. She walked 28 times and struck out just five times in 97 plate appearances. “Ari was always on base and caused teams to have to work around her,” said coach Wes Seidel. “She was a vocal leader in the outfield and on the bench and was a huge part of our success as a team. She will be an example of leadership and hard work for a very young program this year as a senior.”

Kherington Wright, Jr., P, Forest Grove

Wright stood out in the always tough Pacific Conference, making the 6A all-state first team last spring when she went 14-5 with a 2.14 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and .196 batting average against while striking out 171 and walking just 29 in 121 innings. “Kherington was a dominant force in the circle all year long,” said Vikings coach Jeremy Ingram. “In close, low-scoring games, we could count on her to hold the other team down. I expect her to be a lot of the same this year but also step up as more of a leader on and off the field.”