Vote: Who is the top defensive back in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best defensive back in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defensive back this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top five vote-getters at defensive back will make the all-star team.)
Defensive back voting will conclude Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a new position this year, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP DEFENSIVE BACK?
AJ Reverman, Lincoln, senior
Asa Lundberg, Central Catholic, junior
Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, senior
Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior
Bryson Montag, Henley, senior
Bryson Walker, Cascade Christian, sophomore
Caden McMahon, Sandy, junior
Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior
Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior
CD Nuno, Philomath, junior
Chase Eriksen, Dallas, junior
Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, junior
Cody Harrington, Southridge, sophomore
Colt Ness, Tigard, senior
Craig Maynard, West Albany, senior
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior
D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior
David Moore, Lakeridge, senior
Dawson Roberson, Sisters, senior
Dayvion Curtis, Central Catholic, junior
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior
Devontae Hillman, Parkrose, senior
Devyn Lobdell, Mazama, senior
Dylan Rogers, Joseph, senior
Easton Berry, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior
Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Gianni Torregano, Grant, senior
Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
Graysen Gardner, Dallas, senior
Greyson Murff, Lincoln, sophomore
Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
GW Neathery, Crook County, senior
Hunter Rivers, Dallas, junior
Isaih Henderson, Hillsboro, junior
Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
Jackson Heath, Canby, senior
Jackson Poole, Wells, senior
Jackson Buckingham, South Salem, senior
Jake White, Seaside, senior
Jaevon Spencer, Springfield, senior
Jamarrion Causey, Roosevelt, senior
Joe Salvione, Putnam, sophomore
Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior
Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore
Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore
Justin Clouser, Clackamas, senior
Kameron Rague, South Medford, senior
Kayce Tinner, Lakeridge, senior
Keaton Moore, Oregon City, senior
Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior
Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior
Lane Gilbert, Banks, junior
Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior
Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior
Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior
Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Mason King, Molalla, senior
Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior
Matthew Lohman, Sunset, senior
Max Spear, Beaverton, senior
Nick Wenberg, Heppner, senior
Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
Noah Kim, Estacada, junior
Nolan Cates, The Dalles, senior
Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton, junior
Owen Thomas, Bend, senior
Pablo Escamilla-Garcia, La Salle Prep, senior
Quincey Peterson, Sheldon, senior
Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior
Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior
Shane Peters, West Linn, sophomore
Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior
Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior
Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior
Trevonni McCoy, Liberty, senior
Trevyn Hoffert, Grant, senior
Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior
Ty Hattenhauer, Caldera, junior
Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior
Wyatt McKenzie, Clackamas, senior
Wyatt Horner, Redmond, junior
Xander Odom, North Salem, senior
Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior
Yves Gelly, Roosevelt, senior
Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior