Vote: Who is the top defensive back in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among defensive backs in Oregon?

René Ferrán

Keona Tam transferred to Wilsonville from Hawaii and instantly became one of the best defensive backs in Oregon.
Photo by Leon Neuschwander

As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best defensive back in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defensive back this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top five vote-getters at defensive back will make the all-star team.)

Defensive back voting will conclude Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a new position this year, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.  

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP DEFENSIVE BACK?

AJ Reverman, Lincoln, senior 

Asa Lundberg, Central Catholic, junior 

Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, senior

Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior 

Bridger Foss, South Medford, senior 

Bryson Montag, Henley, senior

Bryson Walker, Cascade Christian, sophomore

Caden McMahon, Sandy, junior 

Carsen Rieger, Tillamook, senior

Cash Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior

CD Nuno, Philomath, junior

Chase Eriksen, Dallas, junior

Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, junior 

Cody Harrington, Southridge, sophomore

Colt Ness, Tigard, senior 

Craig Maynard, West Albany, senior 

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior

Cutler Hobin, Summit, senior

D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior 

David Moore, Lakeridge, senior 

Dawson Roberson, Sisters, senior

Dayvion Curtis, Central Catholic, junior

Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior

Devontae Hillman, Parkrose, senior

Devyn Lobdell, Mazama, senior

Dylan Rogers, Joseph, senior 

Easton Berry, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior

Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior

Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior

Gianni Torregano, Grant, senior 

Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior

Graysen Gardner, Dallas, senior 

Greyson Murff, Lincoln, sophomore

Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior

GW Neathery, Crook County, senior 

Hunter Rivers, Dallas, junior 

Isaih Henderson, Hillsboro, junior 

Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior

Jackson Doman, Canby, senior 

Jackson Heath, Canby, senior

Jackson Poole, Wells, senior 

Jackson Buckingham, South Salem, senior 

Jake White, Seaside, senior 

Jaevon Spencer, Springfield, senior 

Jamarrion Causey, Roosevelt, senior 

Joe Salvione, Putnam, sophomore

Jordan Best, Mountain View, senior

Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior

Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, sophomore

Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore

Justin Clouser, Clackamas, senior 

Kameron Rague, South Medford, senior 

Kayce Tinner, Lakeridge, senior

Keaton Moore, Oregon City, senior 

Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior 

Keona Tam, Wilsonville, junior

Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior 

Lane Gilbert, Banks, junior 

Logan Uitto, Silverton, junior

Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior 

Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior 

Mark Carpenter, Henley, senior 

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

Mason King, Molalla, senior 

Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior

Matthew Lohman, Sunset, senior

Max Spear, Beaverton, senior 

Nick Wenberg, Heppner, senior

Noah Boria, Nelson, senior 

Noah Kim, Estacada, junior

Nolan Cates, The Dalles, senior

Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton, junior 

Owen Thomas, Bend, senior

Pablo Escamilla-Garcia, La Salle Prep, senior

Quincey Peterson, Sheldon, senior 

Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior

Ryder Jackson, Seaside, junior

Shane Peters, West Linn, sophomore

Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, junior

Tate Snyder, North Medford, senior

Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior 

Trevonni McCoy, Liberty, senior 

Trevyn Hoffert, Grant, senior

Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior

Ty Hattenhauer, Caldera, junior 

Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior 

Wyatt McKenzie, Clackamas, senior 

Wyatt Horner, Redmond, junior 

Xander Odom, North Salem, senior

Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior

Yves Gelly, Roosevelt, senior 

Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior

