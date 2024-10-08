Vote: Who is the top linebacker in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best linebacker in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top linebacker this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top five vote-getters at linebacker will make the all-star team.)
Linebacker voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a new position this year, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP LINEBACKER?
Aedan Saele, Sprague, senior
Amir Sanders, McDaniel, sophomore
Austin Martinenko, Parkrose, junior
Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
Brady Greer, South Salem, senior
Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior
Caleb Gilbert, Caldera, senior
Caleb Morgan, South Medford, senior
Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior
Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior
Carter Howard, West Salem, senior
Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
Clay Smith, St. Paul, senior
Cruz Gray, Thurston, junior
Damick Eddy, Vale, senior
Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior
Diesel Schoegje, Banks, senior
Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior
Easton Kemper, Burns, senior
Eli Hess, Dallas, senior
Elijah Caucutt, Crater, junior
Ethan Perkey, Caldera, senior
Gabe Williamson, Oakland, senior
Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior
Geovoney Burks, Roosevelt, junior
Gus Karpstein, Bend, senior
Holton Halstead, Thurston, senior
Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior
Isaiah Matthews, Jefferson, senior
Ivan Morales, Tigard, senior
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore
Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior
Jackson Skinner, Marist Catholic, junior
Jacob Dalton, South Medford, senior
Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior
JJ Kuunifaa, La Salle Prep, senior
Johnny Mariano, junior, Gervais
Josh Berry, Junction City, senior
Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior
Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
Kawai Chamberlin, Sheldon, sophomore
Kayden Hartman, Lost River, senior
Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior
Kelani Massad, David Douglas, senior
Kilian Eddleman, Lakeridge, junior
Kolby Coxen, Toledo, senior
Leonard Correani, Lincoln, sophomore
Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior
Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
Maddox King, Weston McEwen/Griswold, senior
Maddox Maehara, Clackamas, senior
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
Mason Thynes, Redmond, senior
Maveryck Akers, Roseburg, junior
Max Baker, Beaverton, junior
Max Mulick, Silverton, senior
Max Reynolds, Siuslaw, senior
Max Walker, Banks, senior
Miles Green, Roosevelt, junior
Morgan Demaris, Eddyville, junior
Nary Nerio, North Salem, junior
Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior
Noah Zampko, Ridgeview, senior
Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior
Riley DuBois, Scappoose, senior
Riley Van Duesen, Lake Oswego, senior
Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior
Sam Paskewich, Mountain View, senior
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
Sawyer Crocker, Summit, senior
Silas Reynolds, West Linn, junior
Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior
Talon Hernandez, Ashland, senior
Thomas Browning, Grant, senior
Travis Hull, Reynolds, senior
Trevin Laird, Tigard, senior
Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
Tyson Walker, West Albany, junior
Wes Wittmer, Ridgeview, senior
Whiatt Deutschman, Eagle Point, senior
Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
Wyatt Bigelow, Redmond, senior
Wyatt Fred, Stayton, junior
Xzavier Garcia, Century, senior
Yahkyll Noil, Lakeridge, junior