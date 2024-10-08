High School

Vote: Who is the top linebacker in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among linebackers in Oregon?

René Ferrán

Will Ingle (left) of West Linn celebrates after a big play during the Lions' 35-0 win over Sherwood.
Will Ingle (left) of West Linn celebrates after a big play during the Lions' 35-0 win over Sherwood. / Photo by Dan Brood

As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best linebacker in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top linebacker this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top five vote-getters at linebacker will make the all-star team.)

Linebacker voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a new position this year, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.  

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP LINEBACKER?

Aedan Saele, Sprague, senior 

Amir Sanders, McDaniel, sophomore

Austin Martinenko, Parkrose, junior

Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior

Brady Greer, South Salem, senior

Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior

Caleb Gilbert, Caldera, senior

Caleb Morgan, South Medford, senior 

Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior 

Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior

Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior 

Carter Howard, West Salem, senior 

Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior

Clay Smith, St. Paul, senior

Cruz Gray, Thurston, junior

Damick Eddy, Vale, senior

Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior

Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior

Diesel Schoegje, Banks, senior

Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior 

Easton Kemper, Burns, senior

Eli Hess, Dallas, senior 

Elijah Caucutt, Crater, junior 

Ethan Perkey, Caldera, senior 

Gabe Williamson, Oakland, senior

Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior 

Geovoney Burks, Roosevelt, junior 

Gus Karpstein, Bend, senior

Holton Halstead, Thurston, senior

Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior

Isaiah Matthews, Jefferson, senior

Ivan Morales, Tigard, senior

Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore 

Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior

Jackson Skinner, Marist Catholic, junior

Jacob Dalton, South Medford, senior 

Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior

JJ Kuunifaa, La Salle Prep, senior

Johnny Mariano, junior, Gervais 

Josh Berry, Junction City, senior 

Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior

Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior

Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior

Kawai Chamberlin, Sheldon, sophomore

Kayden Hartman, Lost River, senior

Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior

Kelani Massad, David Douglas, senior 

Kilian Eddleman, Lakeridge, junior 

Kolby Coxen, Toledo, senior 

Leonard Correani, Lincoln, sophomore 

Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior 

Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior

Maddox King, Weston McEwen/Griswold, senior 

Maddox Maehara, Clackamas, senior

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

Marco Larsen, Summit, senior

Mason Thynes, Redmond, senior

Maveryck Akers, Roseburg, junior 

Max Baker, Beaverton, junior

Max Mulick, Silverton, senior

Max Reynolds, Siuslaw, senior

Max Walker, Banks, senior

Miles Green, Roosevelt, junior 

Morgan Demaris, Eddyville, junior 

Nary Nerio, North Salem, junior

Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior 

Noah Zampko, Ridgeview, senior

Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior

Riley DuBois, Scappoose, senior 

Riley Van Duesen, Lake Oswego, senior 

Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior 

Sam Paskewich, Mountain View, senior 

Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior 

Sawyer Crocker, Summit, senior

Silas Reynolds, West Linn, junior

Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior 

Talon Hernandez, Ashland, senior

Thomas Browning, Grant, senior 

Travis Hull, Reynolds, senior 

Trevin Laird, Tigard, senior 

Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior

Tyson Walker, West Albany, junior 

Wes Wittmer, Ridgeview, senior 

Whiatt Deutschman, Eagle Point, senior 

Will Ingle, West Linn, senior

Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior 

Wyatt Bigelow, Redmond, senior

Wyatt Fred, Stayton, junior 

Xzavier Garcia, Century, senior

Yahkyll Noil, Lakeridge, junior

