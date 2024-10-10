Vote: Who is the top offensive lineman in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | K/P/LS
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best offensive lineman in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top offensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top eight vote-getters at offensive line will make the all-star team.)
Offensive lineman voting will conclude Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMAN?
Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, junior
Aiden Keister, Tualatin, senior
Adrian Machic, Sunset, senior
Austin Streety, South Salem, senior
Bobby Garibay, North Salem, senior
Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior
Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior
Brady Russell, Philomath, senior
Brando Lopez, Thurston, senior
Brandon Church, Creswell, junior
Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
Bryson Harvey, Marshfield, junior
Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
Carter Paul, Lakeridge, junior
Cassius Weaver, Clackamas, senior
Chris Entrekin, Baker, senior
Cole Wilson, Banks, junior
Connor LaGrow, Tualatin, junior
Cooper Carlascio, Scappoose, senior
Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior
Daniel Mehrer, La Salle Prep, senior
David Finch, Lowell, junior
Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior
Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior
Dillan Chavez, Southridge, senior
Drake Cummings, Redmond, senior
Dylan Monaco, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior
Gabe Haines, Central, senior
Gabe Harder, Imbler, senior
Gavyn Welch, Oregon City, junior
Gino Longoni, Vale, senior
Hudson Smith, Estacada, junior
IJ Marsh, Franklin, senior
Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior
Jack Miller, Hood River Valley, junior
Jackson Jones, Wells, senior
Jacob Fairbanks, McMinnville, senior
Jaime Cavan, Heppner, senior
Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior
Jakobi Cole, Crater, senior
Jantz Jahl Jr., Henley, junior
Joe Weiler, Lakeridge, junior
John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior
Jonathan Hinson, Marist Catholic, senior
Kaleb Moore, Junction City, junior
Kam Hood, Clackamas, senior
Kane Lamberton, Gold Beach, senior
Kellen Colletta, La Salle Prep, senior
Kellen Crenshaw, Joseph, senior
Kinley Sizemore, Corvallis, senior
Lake Mulberry, Philomath, junior
Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior
Leonard Correani, Lincoln, sophomore
Leviante Revels-Williams, McDaniel, sophomore
Logan Hartman, Bend, senior
Logan Miller, La Salle Prep, senior
Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior
Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior
Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior
Luke Rowe, Wells, senior
Lyric Burroughs, Stayton, senior
Marcos Chavez, South Wasco County, senior
Mason Stewart, Ridgeview, junior
Matthew Rausch, Elkton, senior
Miles Rice, Sunset, senior
Neil Steger, Sherwood, senior
Noah Ueker, Lake Oswego, senior
Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior
Paul Clark, Lowell, senior
Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore
Quinton Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior
Raul Gonzalez, Vale, senior
Reagan Gowen, Crater, senior
Rowan Krahel, Beaverton, senior
Ryan Gasken, North Valley, senior
Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
Sam Iongi, Lakeridge, senior
Sam Seus, Cascade Christian, senior
Scotty Van Dyck, Cascade Christian, senior
Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
Suliasi Laulaupea’alu, Sherwood, senior
Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior
Tobin Holloway, West Albany, senior
Trace Spreen, Jesuit, senior
Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior
Trevor McIntosh, Crater, junior
Vai Takau, Roosevelt, senior
Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
Whiatt Deutschman, Eagle Point, senior
Wyatt Cox, Vale, junior
Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior
Zach Coburn, Lakeridge, junior