High School

Vote: Who is the top offensive lineman in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best among offensive linemen in Oregon?

René Ferrán

Connor LaGrow of Tualatin is a standout lineman for one of the best teams in Oregon high school football.
Connor LaGrow of Tualatin is a standout lineman for one of the best teams in Oregon high school football. / Photo by Dan Brood

As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | K/P/LS

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best offensive lineman in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top offensive lineman this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top eight vote-getters at offensive line will make the all-star team.)

Offensive lineman voting will conclude Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. 

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMAN?

Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, junior

Aiden Keister, Tualatin, senior 

Adrian Machic, Sunset, senior 

Austin Streety, South Salem, senior 

Bobby Garibay, North Salem, senior 

Brady Ackerman, Canby, senior 

Brady Holland, Lincoln, junior 

Brady Russell, Philomath, senior 

Brando Lopez, Thurston, senior

Brandon Church, Creswell, junior

Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior

Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior 

Bryson Harvey, Marshfield, junior 

Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior

Carter Paul, Lakeridge, junior

Cassius Weaver, Clackamas, senior

Chris Entrekin, Baker, senior 

Cole Wilson, Banks, junior 

Connor LaGrow, Tualatin, junior

Cooper Carlascio, Scappoose, senior 

Damon Bossy, South Salem, senior 

Daniel Mehrer, La Salle Prep, senior

David Finch, Lowell, junior

Dawson Relling, Marist Catholic, senior

Deacon Pace, Pendleton, senior

Dillan Chavez, Southridge, senior

Drake Cummings, Redmond, senior 

Dylan Monaco, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior 

Eli Willis, Silverton, senior

Enrike Aguilar, North Salem, senior 

Gabe Haines, Central, senior

Gabe Harder, Imbler, senior 

Gavyn Welch, Oregon City, junior 

Gino Longoni, Vale, senior

Hudson Smith, Estacada, junior

IJ Marsh, Franklin, senior 

Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior

Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior

Jack Miller, Hood River Valley, junior 

Jackson Jones, Wells, senior 

Jacob Fairbanks, McMinnville, senior 

Jaime Cavan, Heppner, senior 

Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior

Jakobi Cole, Crater, senior 

Jantz Jahl Jr., Henley, junior

Joe Weiler, Lakeridge, junior 

John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior

Jonathan Hinson, Marist Catholic, senior 

Kaleb Moore, Junction City, junior 

Kam Hood, Clackamas, senior 

Kane Lamberton, Gold Beach, senior 

Kellen Colletta, La Salle Prep, senior

Kellen Crenshaw, Joseph, senior

Kinley Sizemore, Corvallis, senior 

Lake Mulberry, Philomath, junior 

Landon Fay, McMinnville, senior 

Leonard Correani, Lincoln, sophomore 

Leviante Revels-Williams, McDaniel, sophomore

Logan Hartman, Bend, senior

Logan Miller, La Salle Prep, senior

Logan Phillips, Marist Catholic, senior

Lucas Folau, Marshfield, senior 

Luke Bigsby, Banks, senior

Luke Rowe, Wells, senior 

Lyric Burroughs, Stayton, senior 

Marcos Chavez, South Wasco County, senior 

Mason Stewart, Ridgeview, junior

Matthew Rausch, Elkton, senior 

Miles Rice, Sunset, senior 

Neil Steger, Sherwood, senior 

Noah Ueker, Lake Oswego, senior 

Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior

Paul Clark, Lowell, senior

Peyton Eveland, Redmond, sophomore

Quinton Sleeth, Ridgeview, senior 

Raul Gonzalez, Vale, senior 

Reagan Gowen, Crater, senior

Rowan Krahel, Beaverton, senior 

Ryan Gasken, North Valley, senior 

Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior 

Sam Iongi, Lakeridge, senior 

Sam Seus, Cascade Christian, senior

Scotty Van Dyck, Cascade Christian, senior

Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior

Suliasi Laulaupea’alu, Sherwood, senior

Tanner Fairfield, Cascade, senior 

Tobin Holloway, West Albany, senior

Trace Spreen, Jesuit, senior 

Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior 

Trevor McIntosh, Crater, junior

Vai Takau, Roosevelt, senior

Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior 

Whiatt Deutschman, Eagle Point, senior 

Wyatt Cox, Vale, junior

Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior

Zach Coburn, Lakeridge, junior

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

Home/Oregon