Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | K/P/LS
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best quarterback in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top quarterback this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at quarterback will make the all-star team.)
Quarterback voting will conclude Monday, Oct. 28, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.)
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP QUARTERBACK?
Adam Millington, Ridgeview, senior
Alex Adams, Valley Catholic, junior
Aris Vasseur, McNary, junior
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson, senior
Axel Prechel, Corvallis, senior
Baird Gilroy, West Linn, senior
Ben Higginson, Crater, senior
Ben Schneider Jr., Oregon City, senior
Braden Baker, Grant, senior
Brave Johnson, Jefferson, senior
Brison Edwards, Lebanon, junior
Cade Mitchell, Mountainside, junior
Caelen Riley, Roosevelt, junior
Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior
Chase Dominguez, McKay, junior
Colson Primus, Pendleton, senior
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior
Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, senior
Drew Weiler, Lakeridge, junior
Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior
Dylan Brower, Clackamas, junior
Easton Berry, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior
Emerson Traub, Wilsonville, senior
Enoch Niblett, Marshfield, junior
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County, senior
Hudson Hughes, Stayton, senior
Jackson Bell, Sherwood, senior
Jaxson Rekow, Liberty, junior
JD Self, Gladstone, senior
Jojo Harrower, Ashland, senior
Joseph Janney, Henley, junior
Kane Sullivan, McMinnville, senior
Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior
Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior
Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior
Kohlvin Wyse, Echo, junior
Mason King, Molalla, senior
Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior
Micah Blankenship, Siuslaw, junior
Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior
Noah Blair, Thurston, senior
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
Paul Skoro, Las Salle Prep, senior
Parker Sellner, Newberg, junior
Payton Chhay, Reynolds, senior
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior
Spencer Reid, Wells, senior
Tommy Morris, Caldera, senior
Traeger Healy, North Medford, junior
Tre’Marion Crawford, McDaniel, junior
Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior
Tyler Knapp, Enterprise, senior
Zayden Anderson, Seaside, senior