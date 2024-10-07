High School

Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best at quarterback in Oregon?

Kane Sullivan accounted for 21 touchdowns in 2023 and led McMinnville to a Pigeon Bowl win over Forest Grove.
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best quarterback in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top quarterback this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at quarterback will make the all-star team.)

Quarterback voting will conclude Monday, Oct. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.)  

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP QUARTERBACK?

Adam Millington, Ridgeview, senior

Alex Adams, Valley Catholic, junior

Aris Vasseur, McNary, junior

Avirey Durdahl, Nelson, senior

Axel Prechel, Corvallis, senior

Baird Gilroy, West Linn, senior

Ben Higginson, Crater, senior 

Ben Schneider Jr., Oregon City, senior 

Braden Baker, Grant, senior

Brave Johnson, Jefferson, senior 

Brison Edwards, Lebanon, junior 

Cade Mitchell, Mountainside, junior

Caelen Riley, Roosevelt, junior

Caleb Russell, Philomath, senior

Chase Dominguez, McKay, junior

Colson Primus, Pendleton, senior 

Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior

Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, senior

Drew Weiler, Lakeridge, junior

Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior

Dylan Brower, Clackamas, junior

Easton Berry, Weston-McEwen/Griswold, senior

Emerson Traub, Wilsonville, senior

Enoch Niblett, Marshfield, junior 

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County, senior

Hudson Hughes, Stayton, senior

Jackson Bell, Sherwood, senior

Jaxson Rekow, Liberty, junior

JD Self, Gladstone, senior

Jojo Harrower, Ashland, senior

Joseph Janney, Henley, junior

Kane Sullivan, McMinnville, senior 

Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior 

Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior 

Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior

Kohlvin Wyse, Echo, junior

Mason King, Molalla, senior 

Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior

Micah Blankenship, Siuslaw, junior

Nick Hudson, Marist Catholic, senior

Noah Blair, Thurston, senior

Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior

Paul Skoro, Las Salle Prep, senior

Parker Sellner, Newberg, junior

Payton Chhay, Reynolds, senior

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior

Spencer Reid, Wells, senior

Tommy Morris, Caldera, senior 

Traeger Healy, North Medford, junior 

Tre’Marion Crawford, McDaniel, junior 

Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior

Tyler Knapp, Enterprise, senior

Zayden Anderson, Seaside, senior

