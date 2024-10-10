Vote: Who is the top specialist in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | K/P/LS
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best specialist in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top specialist this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers.
Specialist voting will conclude Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP SPECIALIST?
K Aidan Beauchamp, Glencoe, senior
P Braden Sievertson, Sandy, senior
K/P Branson Cook, St. Paul, junior
K/P Brighton Jacobsen, Barlow, senior
K/P Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
K/P Carson Smith, North Valley, senior
K/P Gabe Love, senior, Crook County
P Graham Spencer, Cleveland, senior
P Jack Strange, Dallas, junior
P Jacob Ortega, Ashland, senior
LS Jeremiah Burke, St. Mary’s (Medford), senior
LS Kadyn Nollette, Scappoose, senior
P Kaleb Moore, Junction City, junior
P Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior
P Kyle Miller, Thurston, senior
P London Leitz, The Dalles, junior
K/P Marcel Sandoval, South Wasco County, sophomore
K Marco Torres, Sandy, senior
LS Mason Senzaki, Central Catholic, junior
K Max Ryusaki, Mountainside, junior
K Nate Segura-Colley, South Salem, senior
K Noah Zanotto, Thurston, senior
LS Nolan Darcy, Lakeridge, senior
P Orion Houck, Burns, senior
K/P Reid Woodson, Sisters, junior
K/P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
K Rowan Miner, Southridge, senior
LS Shawn Hansen, Clackamas, senior
K Teagan Henderson, Banks, senior
K Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior