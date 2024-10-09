Vote: Who is the top wide receiver in Oregon high school football in 2024?
As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.
QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | K/P/LS
Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?
After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best wide receiver in Oregon high school football?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top receiver this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top four vote-getters at receiver will make the all-star team.)
Wide receiver voting will conclude Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com.
WHO IS OREGON'S TOP WIDE RECEIVER?
Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior
Aidan Andresen, Sprague, senior
Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior
Andrew Ramtel, Mountainside, junior
Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior
Brennan Ward, Westview, senior
Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior
Carson Schwindt, Lake Oswego, senior
Cash Landau, Franklin, senior
CD Nuno, Philomath, junior
Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
C.J. Giustina, Marist Catholic, junior
Caden Larson, Southridge, senior
Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior
Colin Smith, Oregon City, sophomore
Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior
D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior
Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior
David Macdonald, Thurston, senior
Drew Baltz, West Linn, senior
Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior
Elijah Fox, Marshfield, senior
Evan Hopper, North Marion, senior
Evan Roseborough, Franklin, junior
Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
Evin Warner, Myrtle Point, senior
Gavin Aguero, McKay, junior
Graysen Gardner, Dallas, senior
Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior
Hayden Silbernagel, Corvallis, senior
Isaac Tindall, Yamhill-Carlton, junior
Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
Jackson Poole, Wells, senior
Jaiden Smith, Scappoose, senior
Jalen Black, Grant, senior
James Richards, Sandy, sophomore
Jasmere Davis, Roosevelt, senior
Jaxson Crawford, McNary, junior
Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
Jordan Araiza, Tualatin, senior
Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
Kaden Austin, Roseburg, senior
Keaton Moore, Oregon City, senior
Kol Tolan, Taft, junior
Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior
Kyler Colwell, Elmira, senior
Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior
Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior
London Walker, Jefferson, senior
Lukas Ikjaer, Crescent Valley, senior
Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior
Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior
Maliq Smith, Tualatin, senior
Marcos Mueller, Valley Catholic, junior
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior
Mason Riney, Crescent Valley, senior
Mason Orem, Heppner, senior
Matt Salzman, Liberty, senior
Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior
Max Spear, Beaverton, senior
Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
Nolan Kelly, North Medford, senior
Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton, junior
Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
Reece Hartenstein, North Marion, senior
Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
Rodell Akins, Reynolds, senior
Romly Luster, South Salem, senior
Ryan Wilks, Tillamook, senior
Skyler Cade, Vale, senior
Steele Carpenter, Marshfield, senior
Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior
Trevin Laird, Tigard, senior
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior
Tyson Rather, Willamette, senior
Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior
Wyatt Smiley, West Linn, senior
Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior