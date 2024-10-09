High School

Vote: Who is the top wide receiver in Oregon high school football in 2024?

Who is the best of the best at receiver in Oregon?

René Ferrán

Zhaiel Smith won a 6A state championship with Central Catholic, and he's aiming to win another with Tualatin.
Zhaiel Smith won a 6A state championship with Central Catholic, and he's aiming to win another with Tualatin. / Photo by Dan Brood

As the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicked off, we took a position-by-position look at some of the top players in the state.

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | DB | K/P/LS

Now, midway through the regular season, we want to revisit those lists and hear from you, the fans: Which players are the best of the best?

After having five weeks of games to watch, who is the best wide receiver in Oregon high school football?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top receiver this season. Later, we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top four vote-getters at receiver will make the all-star team.)

Wide receiver voting will conclude Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11:59 p.m.

Note: Some players have transitioned to a different position from where they were listed in the preseason, and several new stars have emerged who weren’t on our radar in August. We also plan to highlight many of those breakthrough players as the season winds down. If you have a “new star” to recommend for those lists, please email rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. 

WHO IS OREGON'S TOP WIDE RECEIVER?

Aaron Bidwell, Marist Catholic, senior

Aidan Andresen, Sprague, senior

Alex Nunez, Ontario, junior

Andrew Ramtel, Mountainside, junior

Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior

Braxton Singleton, North Salem, junior 

Brennan Ward, Westview, senior 

Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior 

Carson Schwindt, Lake Oswego, senior 

Cash Landau, Franklin, senior

CD Nuno, Philomath, junior

Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior

C.J. Giustina, Marist Catholic, junior 

Caden Larson, Southridge, senior

Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior 

Colin Smith, Oregon City, sophomore

Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior

D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior 

Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior

David Macdonald, Thurston, senior

Drew Baltz, West Linn, senior

Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior

Elijah Fox, Marshfield, senior

Evan Hopper, North Marion, senior

Evan Roseborough, Franklin, junior

Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior

Evin Warner, Myrtle Point, senior 

Gavin Aguero, McKay, junior 

Graysen Gardner, Dallas, senior 

Griffyn Boomer, Tillamook, junior

Hayden Silbernagel, Corvallis, senior 

Isaac Tindall, Yamhill-Carlton, junior

Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior

Jackson Doman, Canby, senior 

Jackson Poole, Wells, senior 

Jaiden Smith, Scappoose, senior

Jalen Black, Grant, senior 

James Richards, Sandy, sophomore

Jasmere Davis, Roosevelt, senior 

Jaxson Crawford, McNary, junior

Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior

Jordan Araiza, Tualatin, senior

Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior

Kaden Austin, Roseburg, senior 

Keaton Moore, Oregon City, senior 

Kol Tolan, Taft, junior 

Kyle Fabela, Forest Grove, senior 

Kyler Colwell, Elmira, senior 

Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior

Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, senior 

London Walker, Jefferson, senior

Lukas Ikjaer, Crescent Valley, senior 

Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior 

Madden Tanuvasa, Mountainside, senior 

Maliq Smith, Tualatin, senior 

Marcos Mueller, Valley Catholic, junior

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior

Mason Mueller, La Salle Prep, senior

Mason Riney, Crescent Valley, senior 

Mason Orem, Heppner, senior 

Matt Salzman, Liberty, senior 

Matthew Newell, Thurston, junior 

Max Spear, Beaverton, senior 

Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior

Noah Boria, Nelson, senior 

Nolan Kelly, North Medford, senior 

Oliver Luebkert, Beaverton, junior 

Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

Rasean Jones, Baker, junior

Reece Hartenstein, North Marion, senior

Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

Rodell Akins, Reynolds, senior 

Romly Luster, South Salem, senior 

Ryan Wilks, Tillamook, senior 

Skyler Cade, Vale, senior

Steele Carpenter, Marshfield, senior 

Tanner Starbuck, Stayton, senior

Trevin Laird, Tigard, senior 

Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior

Tyson Rather, Willamette, senior 

Warwick Bushnell, Philomath, senior 

Wyatt Smiley, West Linn, senior 

Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior

Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

Home/Oregon