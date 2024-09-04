High School

15 games to watch in week 3 of Pennsylvania high school football

Here are the 15 games to keep an eye on in the third week of the Pennsylvania high school football season

Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

Jabree Wallace-Coleman of Imhotep Charter runs the ball during the 2023 PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Peters Township.
Jabree Wallace-Coleman of Imhotep Charter runs the ball during the 2023 PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Peters Township. / Paul Burdick, SBLive Sports

The Pennsylvania high school football season is kicking into high with the first two weeks in the books.

As is the case weekly, there are more than 250 games on the docket and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on as the weekend progresses.

The only game of the weekend that features two teams from this week's SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 happens on Saturday afternoon, as No. 10 Harrisburg plays No. 17 State College at 1: 00 p.m.

15 games to watch in Pennsylvania high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Wilson at No. 7 Nazareth Area

No. 8 La Salle College at Calvert Hall (Maryland)

No. 18 Bethel Park at Armstrong

Franklin Regional at No. 21 Upper St. Clair

Upper Dublin at No. 25 Central Bucks South

Allentown Central Catholic at Freedom

Perkiomen Valley at Downingtown West

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin East

Riverside at Lakeland

Mid Valley at Old Forge

Butler at Meadville

Greater Latrobe at Norwin

No. 17 State College at No. 10 Harrisburg, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.

Erasmus Hall (New York) at No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Chester at No. 6 Imhotep Charter, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

-- Ryan Isley  | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa

Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Ryan Isley, SBLive Sports

RYAN ISLEY, SBLIVE SPORTS

Ryan Isley is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

Home/Pennsylvania