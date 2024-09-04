15 games to watch in week 3 of Pennsylvania high school football
The Pennsylvania high school football season is kicking into high with the first two weeks in the books.
As is the case weekly, there are more than 250 games on the docket and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on as the weekend progresses.
The only game of the weekend that features two teams from this week's SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 happens on Saturday afternoon, as No. 10 Harrisburg plays No. 17 State College at 1: 00 p.m.
15 games to watch in Pennsylvania high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Wilson at No. 7 Nazareth Area
No. 8 La Salle College at Calvert Hall (Maryland)
No. 18 Bethel Park at Armstrong
Franklin Regional at No. 21 Upper St. Clair
Upper Dublin at No. 25 Central Bucks South
Allentown Central Catholic at Freedom
Perkiomen Valley at Downingtown West
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin East
No. 17 State College at No. 10 Harrisburg, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
Erasmus Hall (New York) at No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
Chester at No. 6 Imhotep Charter, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App