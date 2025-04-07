High School

Bethel Park High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 Football schedule

The toughest tests on paper for the Blackhawks are when they meet Peters High School and Upper St. Clair High School, who finished 12th and 15th, respectively in the 2024 Final High School on SI Poll

Joshua Bladel #48 of the Moon Tigers carries the ball in the first half during the game against the Bethel Park Black Hawks at Tiger Stadium on Friday Night in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. / Justin Berl/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

Bethel Park High School, coming off a 10-3 season, which was good for the 12th spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule.

In 2025, the Blackhawks will open their 10-game season on August 22 with a home date vs. Seneca High School, the first of three straight home contests to start the campaign. Bethel Park then hit the road for three consecutive games.

The 2025 schedule ends with five straight contests vs. fellow 5A league competition, which includes dates vs. two division foes ranked in the final 2024 High School on SI final poll in Upper St. Clair (No. 15) on October 10 and Peters Township (No. 11) in the regular season finale. Two of the Blackhawks’ three losses last season came against these two 5A rivals.

Bethel Park 2025 Football Schedule

8/22 Seneca Valley 7:00 p.m. 

8/29 Mars Area 7:00 p.m. 

9/05 Armstrong 7:00 p.m.

9/12 @ West Mifflin 7:00 p.m.

9/19 @ Trinity 7:00 p.m. 

9/26 @ Moon Area 7:00 p.m. 

10/03 Baldwin 7:00 p.m.

10/10 @ Upper Saint Clair 7:00 p.m.

10/17 @ South Fayette 7:00 p.m. 

10/24 Peters Township 7:00 p.m.

