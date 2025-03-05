Joseph Bernard returns to Bethlehem Catholic (Pennsylvania) as head football coach
What is old is new again at Bethlehem Catholic High School (Pennyslvania).
The Hawks' athletic department announced on Monday morning the re-appointment of Joseph Bernard as the program's head football coach.
Bernard coached Bethlehem Catholic from 1982 to 1984 and then went on to coach at both the FBS and FCS levels.
Last season the Hawks went 6-7, losing in the opening round of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 4A playoffs to Southern Leigh, 28-7.
Down below is the school's full statement on Bernard's hiring made by Director of Athletics' Stephen Tomaszewski:
"Bethlehem Catholic High School is proud to announce the appointment of Joseph Bernard as the new head coach of the Golden Hawks Football program. Bernard, a seasoned coach with over 40 years of experience at both the high school and collegiate ranks, returns to where his coaching career first began. Bethlehem Catholic High School looks forward to the future of Golden Hawks Football under Coach Bernard's leadership.
Coach Bernard's football journey started at Bethlehem Catholic High School in 1982 to 1984 ,then under the direction of Chuck Sonon and Bob Stem. Since then, he has built an impressive résumé, including extensive coaching experience at the collegiate level on both the FBS and FCS levels. Most recently, he served as a coordinator at the University at Albany, where he contributed to the program's success through 2024. In between Becahi and Albany, he served as the Head Coach at Nazareth Area High School, being one of the youngest head coaches in Lehigh Valley history, with other notable tenures at Stroudsburg High School, the University of Pittsburgh and Fairfield University.
Coach Bernard brings a wealth of knowledge, stability, passion, and leadership to our football program. His experience at both the high school and college levels, combined with his deep understanding of the game and his ties to our school, make him the perfect leader to guide our student-athletes both on and off the field.
Bernard's return to Bethlehem Catholic marks a full-circle moment in his career. His leadership will focus on building a team with fundamentals, strength and speed with discipline and accountability being at the core the team's culture. Coach Bernard and his staff look forward to developing student-athletes and continuing the proud tradition of Golden Hawk Football. He is ready to make the Golden Hawks soar to new heights.
We are incredibly honored and excited to have Coach Bernard return to Bethlehem
Catholic. This program holds a special place in his heart where he first had the opportunity coach young men. We are thankful that our journeys bring us back together and look forward to him working with our school community to bring out the best in our team and write another chapter in our program's prestigious history. The foundation is here for success, and we cannot wait for him to get to work.
Hawks do not only fly, they SOAR,
Stephen Tomaszewski
Director of Athletics
Bethlehem Catholic High School"
More From High School On SI
• Florida high school girls flag football: No. 2 Alonso shuts down No. 1 Robinson
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Nick Bigica returning for second stint as Golden Gate (Florida) football head coach
• 5 teams we’d love to see on a Florida high school football version of “Hard Knocks”
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi