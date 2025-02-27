Florida high school girls flag football: No. 2 Alonso shuts down No. 1 Robinson

Touchdown, Ravens! Gabby Werr on a 3-yard TD pass. PAT is no good. @RavensFlagFB 6, @RobinsonFlag 0, 2nd Q 5:04 @HighSchoolOnSI @SBLiveFL @BucsFoundation @zzumbiel @Biggamebobby @BigCountyPreps1 pic.twitter.com/ssvRCMkaPA