Florida high school girls flag football: No. 2 Alonso shuts down No. 1 Robinson
TAMPA, FLORIDA- Last time the Alonso Ravens and Robinson Knights met in a regular season high school girls flag football matchup was on April Fool's Day in 2023.
On Wednesday night, the top two teams in the latest High School On SI Florida Top 25, with Robinson as the No. 1 and Alonso at No. 2, clashed and the Ravens showed no signs of fooling around.
Alonso shut out Robinson back in 2023 and did so again in a 18-0 victory. With the win, the Ravens snapped the Knights' 37-game win streak.
"We don't ever expect that kind of result playing (Robinson)," Alonso head coach Matt Hernandez said. "They're the best program in the state year in and year out. Our kids hadn't played this way. The important part was seeing the kids play as well as they did tonight."
With the way Alonso (5-0) is playing in the early stages of the young season, the Ravens are certainly making the early bid to be the favorites in Class 2A.
The Ravens scored their first touchdown just past the midway point of the period when quarterback Gabby Werr (20-of-39, two touchdowns) connected on a short 3-yard pass to Lauren Shell.
Up 6-0, the Ravens' defense came up huge on numerous occasions throughout the contest, holding Robinson (2-1) on multiple goal line stands.
The Knights had a chance to tie things up just before halftime on a deep pass from Haidyn Spano to Jasmyn Mitchner, but the would-be touchdown fell incomplete in the endzone.
Alonso went into intermission holding a 6-0 lead and added to its advantage at the midway point of the third quarter when Werr threw her second touchdown, this time a 3-yard strike to Mia Garcia.
Ahead two scores, the Ravens' defense dug their heels in and stopped the Knight on their ensuing possession, just at the doorstep of the endzone.
The Ravens added one more touchdown on a short run by Raya Deane with a few minutes remaning, which sealed the victory for Alonso.
"We prepped so hard for this game," Werr said. "We knew Robinson was going to be a tough competitor. Going into this game, it wasn't just about dominance. It was about who can play the best and we went out there as a family, as a unit and played to the best of our abilities."
