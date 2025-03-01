Nick Bigica returning for second stint as Golden Gate (Florida) football head coach
In a stunning announcement on Friday, Golden Gate High School will be bringing back its former head football coach to the sidelines.
According to an announcement by the school on Friday, the Titans have brought back Nick Bigica as the program's football head coach. Bigica, who confirmed with High School On SI Florida on Friday night his re-hiring, was the school's head coach from 2019-2023 until resigned as the Titans' lead man after a controversial 2023 campaign.
Bigica led the Titans to their best finish in school history in 2023, with nine victories and a district title. During his first go around as the school's lead man, Bigica compiled an overall record of 24-26.
Down below is the announcement by the school on Friday afternoon via X:
"Golden Gate High School is proud to announce Nick Bigica as the new Head Football Coach. We are excited about the future of Golden Gate Football and look forward to Coach Bigica's leadership in
taking the program to the next level."
More From High School On SI
• Florida high school girls flag football: No. 2 Alonso shuts down No. 1 Robinson
• Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi