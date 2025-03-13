Pennsylvania All-Star Team Announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic
The Pennsylvania all-stars will attempt to stop an 11-year losing streak to the team USA side.
The Pennsylvania all-stars will have plenty to prove at the 51st annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on March 29 at Peters Township High School. The Keystone State has lost 11 consecutive years to the U.S. all-star team.
The event will also feature a battle of the WPIAL all-stars against a team from New Jersey. There will also be a women's wrestling event between a team of Pennsylvania and New Jersey standouts.
Here's a list of all the wrestlers who will represent Pennsylvania and where they are committed to wrestle in college:
121 pounds - Gauge Botero, Faith Christian Academy, Michigan
127 - Nathan Desmond, Wyoming Seminary, Penn State
133 - Aaron Seidel, North Lebanon, Virginia Tech
139 - Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, Rutgers
145 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North, Michigan
152 - Maddox Shw, Thomas Jefferson, Ohio State
160 - Collin Gaj, Quakertown, Viginia Tech
172 - Asher Cunningham, State College, Penn State
189 - Tyler Morrison, West Perry, Pitt-Johnstown
215 - Austin Johnson, Muncy, Oklahoma State
285 - Rowan Holmes, Somerset, Lehigh
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo
Published