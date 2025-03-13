High School

Pennsylvania All-Star Team Announced for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

The Pennsylvania all-stars will attempt to stop an 11-year losing streak to the team USA side.

Josh Rizzo

Northern Lebanon senior Aaron Seidel wrestles Bishop McCourt junior Jax Forrest during the PIAA state wrestling championships, Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Northern Lebanon senior Aaron Seidel wrestles Bishop McCourt junior Jax Forrest during the PIAA state wrestling championships, Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Giant Center in Hershey. / Harrison Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pennsylvania all-stars will have plenty to prove at the 51st annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on March 29 at Peters Township High School. The Keystone State has lost 11 consecutive years to the U.S. all-star team.

The event will also feature a battle of the WPIAL all-stars against a team from New Jersey. There will also be a women's wrestling event between a team of Pennsylvania and New Jersey standouts.

Here's a list of all the wrestlers who will represent Pennsylvania and where they are committed to wrestle in college:

121 pounds - Gauge Botero, Faith Christian Academy, Michigan

127 - Nathan Desmond, Wyoming Seminary, Penn State

133 - Aaron Seidel, North Lebanon, Virginia Tech

139 - Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, Rutgers

145 - Eren Sement, Council Rock North, Michigan

152 - Maddox Shw, Thomas Jefferson, Ohio State

160 - Collin Gaj, Quakertown, Viginia Tech

172 - Asher Cunningham, State College, Penn State

189 - Tyler Morrison, West Perry, Pitt-Johnstown

215 - Austin Johnson, Muncy, Oklahoma State

285 - Rowan Holmes, Somerset, Lehigh

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

