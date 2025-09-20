High School

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Pennsylvania high school football

Scenes from Bishop Mcdevitt
Scenes from Bishop Mcdevitt / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Academy Park 28, Hatboro-Horsham 7

Albert Gallatin 46, Uniontown 10

Aliquippa 21, Penn Hills 16

Altoona 14, Central Dauphin East 0

Ambridge 42, Greensburg Salem 32

Annville-Cleona 35, Columbia 26

Armstrong 17, Greater Latrobe 14

Athens 54, North Penn-Mansfield 13

Avonworth 48, Hopewell 14

Bald Eagle Area 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Bellwood-Antis 26, Tyrone 7

Bentworth 42, Bethlehem Center 7

Berks Catholic 35, Lancaster Catholic 6

Berlin Brothersvalley 16, Northern Bedford County 0

Bermudian Springs 30, Delone Catholic 7

Berwick 56, Hanover Area 19

Bethel Park 51, Trinity 35

Big Spring 27, Greencastle-Antrim 17

Biglerville 46, Executive Education Academy 26

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Central 7

Bishop McDevitt 49, Carlisle 0

Bishop Shanahan 35, Unionville 34

Blackhawk 49, Yough 6

Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 0

Boys' Latin Charter 22, Central 14

Brockway 30, Clarion Area 0

Buckeye Local 36, Carrick 30

Burrell 34, Freeport 7

California 42, Avella 0

Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 14

Central Bucks East 7, Pennsbury 0

Central Catholic 59, Hempfield Area 7

Central Valley 51, Beaver 19

Central York 56, South Western 17

Chartiers Valley 22, Hampton 13

Clairton 72, Frazier 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 46, Curwensville 20

Coatesville 42, East 21

Cocalico 8, Warwick 38

Conemaugh Township 39, Portage 6

Conestoga Valley 29, Spring Grove 7

Conneaut 28, Northwestern 14

Conotton Valley 46, Brownsville 7

Council Rock South 34, Upper Dublin 14

Crestwood 58, Greater Nanticoke Area 14

Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 15

Dallastown 56, Northeastern 7

Danville 28, Milton 17

Dover 21, Susquehannock 7

Downingtown West 17, Avon Grove 7

DuBois 42, St. Marys 13

Dunmore 43, Carbondale Area 14

East Pennsboro 35, Boiling Springs 7

Easton 42, Emmaus 7

Eisenhower 33, Cochranton 8

Ellwood City 28, Freedom Area 14

Ephrata 20, Elizabethtown 14

Everett 41, Clear Spring 7

Exeter Township 64, Lebanon 6

Father Judge 48, Springfield Township 27

Fort Cherry 55, Monessen 6

Freedom 51, William Allen 13

Garnet Valley 19, Marple Newtown 14

Gateway 33, Franklin Regional 28

General McLane 49, Corry 18

Girard 28, Seneca 27

Greater Johnstown 24, Westmont Hilltop 6

Greenville 49, Mercer 7

Grove City 14, Fort LeBoeuf 6

Halifax 14, James Buchanan 10

Hamburg 21, Kutztown 20

Hanover 21, York Catholic 7

Harbor Creek 21, Mercyhurst Prep 19

Haverford 10, Strath Haven 6

Haverford School 28, Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 24

Hickory 26, Erie 23

Hollidaysburg 49, Mifflinburg 14

Hughesville 18, Midd-West 7

Huntingdon 28, Clearfield 27

Indiana 41, Derry 34

Jersey Shore 42, Shikellamy 14

Juniata 27, Camp Hill 10

Juniata Valley 55, West Branch 14

Kane 56, Otto-Eldred 24

Keystone 62, Moniteau 8

Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 7

Lackawanna Trail 49, Mid Valley 27

Lakeland 42, Susquehanna 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Daniel Boone 0

Laurel 40, Rochester 0

Leechburg 36, Jeannette 27

Liberty 42, Louis E. Dieruff 0

Line Mountain 33, Upper Dauphin Area 20

Lower Dauphin 27, Hershey 24

Lower Merion 34, Harriton 0

Lower Moreland 49, Jenkintown 6

Malvern Prep 17, Salesianum 14

Manheim Central 20, Conrad Weiser 7

Manheim Township 35, Hempfield 13

Marian Catholic 35, Mahanoy Area 13

Marion Center 38, West Shamokin 0

Mars 29, Montour 21

McDowell 65, Meadville 47

McKeesport 17, Upper St. Clair 14

Mechanicsburg 35, Gettysburg 14

Meyersdale 27, Tussey Mountain 12

Montgomery 54, Canton 0

Montoursville 27, Mount Carmel 0

Morgantown 48, Connellsville 21

Mt. Lebanon 21, Canon-McMillan 6

Mt. Pleasant 49, Laurel Highlands 0

Mt. Union 34, Moshannon Valley 19

Muhlenberg 35, Governor Mifflin 17

Neshaminy 48, Abington 6

New Oxford 40, York Suburban 18

Newport 57, Susquenita 12

North Allegheny 20, Norwin 17

North Catholic 63, McGuffey 0

North Hills 56, Fox Chapel 7

North Schuylkill 36, Jim Thorpe 14

Northern Lehigh 37, Palmerton 25

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Lehighton 0

Oil City 56, Fairview 0

Olney 6, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 40, Ligonier Valley 6

Palmyra 9, Waynesboro 7

Panther Valley 41, Nativity BVM 24

Parkland 42, Nazareth 6

Penn Cambria 36, Central Cambria 0

Penn-Trafford 42, Kiski Area 0

Perkiomen Valley 28, Owen J. Roberts 14

Pine Grove 28, Shenandoah Valley 26

Pine-Richland 56, Plum 14

Pittston 36, Dallas 35

Pleasant Valley 35, East Stroudsburg South 6

Plymouth Whitemarsh 44, Penn Wood 0

Port Allegany 36, Redbank Valley 6

Punxsutawney 22, Karns City 19

Purchase Line 14, Penns Manor 0

Red Land 47, Northern York 7

Reynolds 59, Lakeview 12

Richland 33, Forest Hills 7

Ridley 24, Radnor 0

Riverside 40, New Brighton 6

Riverside 60, Montrose 6

Riverview 64, Springdale 14

Samuel Fels 14, Overbrook 6

Schuylkill Valley 34, Pequea Valley 6

Scranton Prep 42, Scranton 14

Seneca Valley 31, Moon Area 23

Seton LaSalle 49, Carlynton 0

Shippensburg 21, Mifflin County 6

Slippery Rock 42, Sharpsville 13

Smethport 53, Bucktail 28

Souderton 49, Quakertown 12

South Allegheny 56, South Park 7

South Fayette 28, Belle Vernon 7

South Williamsport 55, Wyalusing Valley 0

Southern Columbia Area 48, Central Columbia 0

Southern Lehigh 35, Pottsville 17

Southmoreland 28, Ringgold 7

State College 40, Chambersburg 0

Steel Valley 34, Waynesburg Central 0

Tamaqua 42, Salisbury Township 6

Titusville 26, Warren 7

Trinity 17, Milton Hershey 6

Troy 44, Towanda 0

Union/AC Valley Co-Op 13, Ridgway 9

United Valley 49, Conemaugh Valley 0

University Prep 54, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Upper Moreland 21, Henderson 14

Upper Perkiomen 31, Pottsgrove 0

Valley View 49, Honesdale 8

Warrior Run 29, Lewisburg 24

Washington 49, Sto-Rox 6

Wellsboro 37, Cowanesque Valley 15

West Philadelphia 28, Simon Gratz 6

West Perry 35, Middletown 17

Western Wayne 21, Old Forge 14

Westinghouse 40, Butler 14

Whitehall 56, Northampton 49

Wilkes-Barre 42, West Scranton 14

William Penn 52, Red Lion 20

William Tennent 22, J.P. McCaskey 6

Williams Valley 14, Tri-Valley 7

Williamsport 29, Selinsgrove 23

Wilmington Area 49, Grand Valley 13

Wilson 62, Cedar Crest 20

Windber 27, North Star 19

Woodland Hills 41, Shaler Area 7

Wyoming Area 42, Tunkhannock 0

Wyoming Valley West 31, Hazleton 25

Published
