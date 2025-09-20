Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Academy Park 28, Hatboro-Horsham 7
Albert Gallatin 46, Uniontown 10
Aliquippa 21, Penn Hills 16
Altoona 14, Central Dauphin East 0
Ambridge 42, Greensburg Salem 32
Annville-Cleona 35, Columbia 26
Armstrong 17, Greater Latrobe 14
Athens 54, North Penn-Mansfield 13
Avonworth 48, Hopewell 14
Bald Eagle Area 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Bellwood-Antis 26, Tyrone 7
Bentworth 42, Bethlehem Center 7
Berks Catholic 35, Lancaster Catholic 6
Berlin Brothersvalley 16, Northern Bedford County 0
Bermudian Springs 30, Delone Catholic 7
Berwick 56, Hanover Area 19
Bethel Park 51, Trinity 35
Big Spring 27, Greencastle-Antrim 17
Biglerville 46, Executive Education Academy 26
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Central 7
Bishop McDevitt 49, Carlisle 0
Bishop Shanahan 35, Unionville 34
Blackhawk 49, Yough 6
Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 0
Boys' Latin Charter 22, Central 14
Brockway 30, Clarion Area 0
Buckeye Local 36, Carrick 30
Burrell 34, Freeport 7
California 42, Avella 0
Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 14
Central Bucks East 7, Pennsbury 0
Central Catholic 59, Hempfield Area 7
Central Valley 51, Beaver 19
Central York 56, South Western 17
Chartiers Valley 22, Hampton 13
Clairton 72, Frazier 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 46, Curwensville 20
Coatesville 42, East 21
Cocalico 8, Warwick 38
Conemaugh Township 39, Portage 6
Conestoga Valley 29, Spring Grove 7
Conneaut 28, Northwestern 14
Conotton Valley 46, Brownsville 7
Council Rock South 34, Upper Dublin 14
Crestwood 58, Greater Nanticoke Area 14
Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 15
Dallastown 56, Northeastern 7
Danville 28, Milton 17
Dover 21, Susquehannock 7
Downingtown West 17, Avon Grove 7
DuBois 42, St. Marys 13
Dunmore 43, Carbondale Area 14
East Pennsboro 35, Boiling Springs 7
Easton 42, Emmaus 7
Eisenhower 33, Cochranton 8
Ellwood City 28, Freedom Area 14
Ephrata 20, Elizabethtown 14
Everett 41, Clear Spring 7
Exeter Township 64, Lebanon 6
Father Judge 48, Springfield Township 27
Fort Cherry 55, Monessen 6
Freedom 51, William Allen 13
Garnet Valley 19, Marple Newtown 14
Gateway 33, Franklin Regional 28
General McLane 49, Corry 18
Girard 28, Seneca 27
Greater Johnstown 24, Westmont Hilltop 6
Greenville 49, Mercer 7
Grove City 14, Fort LeBoeuf 6
Halifax 14, James Buchanan 10
Hamburg 21, Kutztown 20
Hanover 21, York Catholic 7
Harbor Creek 21, Mercyhurst Prep 19
Haverford 10, Strath Haven 6
Haverford School 28, Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 24
Hickory 26, Erie 23
Hollidaysburg 49, Mifflinburg 14
Hughesville 18, Midd-West 7
Huntingdon 28, Clearfield 27
Indiana 41, Derry 34
Jersey Shore 42, Shikellamy 14
Juniata 27, Camp Hill 10
Juniata Valley 55, West Branch 14
Kane 56, Otto-Eldred 24
Keystone 62, Moniteau 8
Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 7
Lackawanna Trail 49, Mid Valley 27
Lakeland 42, Susquehanna 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Daniel Boone 0
Laurel 40, Rochester 0
Leechburg 36, Jeannette 27
Liberty 42, Louis E. Dieruff 0
Line Mountain 33, Upper Dauphin Area 20
Lower Dauphin 27, Hershey 24
Lower Merion 34, Harriton 0
Lower Moreland 49, Jenkintown 6
Malvern Prep 17, Salesianum 14
Manheim Central 20, Conrad Weiser 7
Manheim Township 35, Hempfield 13
Marian Catholic 35, Mahanoy Area 13
Marion Center 38, West Shamokin 0
Mars 29, Montour 21
McDowell 65, Meadville 47
McKeesport 17, Upper St. Clair 14
Mechanicsburg 35, Gettysburg 14
Meyersdale 27, Tussey Mountain 12
Montgomery 54, Canton 0
Montoursville 27, Mount Carmel 0
Morgantown 48, Connellsville 21
Mt. Lebanon 21, Canon-McMillan 6
Mt. Pleasant 49, Laurel Highlands 0
Mt. Union 34, Moshannon Valley 19
Muhlenberg 35, Governor Mifflin 17
Neshaminy 48, Abington 6
New Oxford 40, York Suburban 18
Newport 57, Susquenita 12
North Allegheny 20, Norwin 17
North Catholic 63, McGuffey 0
North Hills 56, Fox Chapel 7
North Schuylkill 36, Jim Thorpe 14
Northern Lehigh 37, Palmerton 25
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Lehighton 0
Oil City 56, Fairview 0
Olney 6, KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 40, Ligonier Valley 6
Palmyra 9, Waynesboro 7
Panther Valley 41, Nativity BVM 24
Parkland 42, Nazareth 6
Penn Cambria 36, Central Cambria 0
Penn-Trafford 42, Kiski Area 0
Perkiomen Valley 28, Owen J. Roberts 14
Pine Grove 28, Shenandoah Valley 26
Pine-Richland 56, Plum 14
Pittston 36, Dallas 35
Pleasant Valley 35, East Stroudsburg South 6
Plymouth Whitemarsh 44, Penn Wood 0
Port Allegany 36, Redbank Valley 6
Punxsutawney 22, Karns City 19
Purchase Line 14, Penns Manor 0
Red Land 47, Northern York 7
Reynolds 59, Lakeview 12
Richland 33, Forest Hills 7
Ridley 24, Radnor 0
Riverside 40, New Brighton 6
Riverside 60, Montrose 6
Riverview 64, Springdale 14
Samuel Fels 14, Overbrook 6
Schuylkill Valley 34, Pequea Valley 6
Scranton Prep 42, Scranton 14
Seneca Valley 31, Moon Area 23
Seton LaSalle 49, Carlynton 0
Shippensburg 21, Mifflin County 6
Slippery Rock 42, Sharpsville 13
Smethport 53, Bucktail 28
Souderton 49, Quakertown 12
South Allegheny 56, South Park 7
South Fayette 28, Belle Vernon 7
South Williamsport 55, Wyalusing Valley 0
Southern Columbia Area 48, Central Columbia 0
Southern Lehigh 35, Pottsville 17
Southmoreland 28, Ringgold 7
State College 40, Chambersburg 0
Steel Valley 34, Waynesburg Central 0
Tamaqua 42, Salisbury Township 6
Titusville 26, Warren 7
Trinity 17, Milton Hershey 6
Troy 44, Towanda 0
Union/AC Valley Co-Op 13, Ridgway 9
United Valley 49, Conemaugh Valley 0
University Prep 54, Perry Traditional Academy 0
Upper Moreland 21, Henderson 14
Upper Perkiomen 31, Pottsgrove 0
Valley View 49, Honesdale 8
Warrior Run 29, Lewisburg 24
Washington 49, Sto-Rox 6
Wellsboro 37, Cowanesque Valley 15
West Philadelphia 28, Simon Gratz 6
West Perry 35, Middletown 17
Western Wayne 21, Old Forge 14
Westinghouse 40, Butler 14
Whitehall 56, Northampton 49
Wilkes-Barre 42, West Scranton 14
William Penn 52, Red Lion 20
William Tennent 22, J.P. McCaskey 6
Williams Valley 14, Tri-Valley 7
Williamsport 29, Selinsgrove 23
Wilmington Area 49, Grand Valley 13
Wilson 62, Cedar Crest 20
Windber 27, North Star 19
Woodland Hills 41, Shaler Area 7
Wyoming Area 42, Tunkhannock 0
Wyoming Valley West 31, Hazleton 25
