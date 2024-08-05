Pennsylvania high school football: Top senior running back recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started with the senior quarterbacks and now we focus on the senior running backs.
All three senior running backs in the rankings are committed to schools in the Big Ten, as St. Joseph Prep's Isaiah West is headed to Ohio State, while Jabree Wallace-Coleman of Imhotep Charter and Tiqwai Hayes of Aliquippa will be headed to Happy Valley to play for Penn State.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 3 senior running back recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Isaiah West, St. Joseph's Prep; 5-foot-11, 208 pounds (No. 5 overall in Pennsylvania 2025 class)
Committed to Ohio State
Helped lead St. Joseph's Prep to its second consecutive PIAA Class 6A state championship by accumulating 861 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. He scored a touchdown for the Hawks inthe state championship game.
2. Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter; 6-foot-0, 205 pounds (No. 16 overall)
Committed to Penn State
As a junior, he ran for 1,585 yards and 28 touchdowns on 208 carries and also caught a pair of touchdown passes. He added a touchdown on special teams, returning a punt for a score. In the PIAA Class 5A state championship game, he ran for 214 yards on 13 carries, including a 68-yard touchdown run in the third quarter when he broke through the line and ran away from everyone.
3. Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa; 5-foot-10, 185 pounds (No. 17 overall)
Committed to Penn State
In his junior campaign, Hayes rushed for 2,129 yards and 26 touchdowns and was named the Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 4A Co-Player of the Year and now has 5,886 yards rushing in his career. In the PIAA Class 4A state championship game last season, Hayes ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns - mostly in the first half - as the Quips rolled to a 60-14 win over Dallas.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh