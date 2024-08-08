Pennsylvania high school football: Top senior wide receiver recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started with the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers and senior edge rushers. Now we head back to the offense for the top wide receivers.
The top wide receiver in the class of 2025 in Pennsylvania is Susquehanna Township's Lex Cyrus, who is committed to South Carolina. Not only did he have over 1,100 yards receiving, but he has taken home a gold and a bronze in the PIAA Class 2A track and field state championships over the last two years.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 4 senior wide receiver recruits in Pennsylvania:
1. Lex Cyrus, Susquehanna Township; 5-foot-10, 170 pounds (No. 7 overall in Pennsylvania 2025 class)
Committed to South Carolina
Had 67 catches for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. The speedster also won the state title in the 100-meter dash at the PIAA 3A state championship as a sophomore and took home the bronze as a junior.
2. Jalil Hall, Monsignor Bonner; 6-foot-4, 185 pounds (No. 18 overall)
Committed to West Virginia
Finished his junior season with 31 catches for 613 yards, turning nearly half his touches into scores as he had 13 touchdowns.
3. Julian McFadden, LaSalle College; 5-foot-10.5, 170 pounds (No. 22 overall)
Committed to Syracuse
Had 53 catches for 796 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. The two-way player also had an interception on defense.
4. Michael Scott, Dallastown Area; 5-foot-8, 155 pounds (No. 30 overall)
Committed to Arizona State
As a junior, he caught 33 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns while adding 307 yards anf four touchdowns on the ground. He also completed 11 passes for 180 yards and a score.
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa