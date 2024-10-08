National high school football plays of the week: Vote (10/8/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, High School on SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Carterrious Brown, Seguin (Texas)
Makes one-handed grab in the end zone and gets a foot down for the touchdown. (Antler Sports Network, X: @Antler_SN)
2. Diego Briceno, Chamblee (Georgia)
Cleans out ball carrier with a vicious tackle, knocking him 2 yards backward. (Twitter/X: @Diego_Briceno1)
3. Craig Williams, East English Village Prep (Michigan)
Big man grabs deflected pass with one hand for the interception. (The D Zone, X:@TheD_Zone)
4. Brian Delaney Jr., Springfield (Pennsylvania)
Skies to make a one-handed interception in front of the intended receiver. (X: @HHSFordsFB)
5. Jahsiear Rogers, Appoquinimink (Delaware)
Leaps over two defenders to make incredible catch. (Twitter/X: @302sports)
6. Joey O'Brien, La Salle College (Pennsylvania)
Wide receiver takes handoff, scrambles and jump-throws a pass that's tipped and eventually caught for the winning two-point conversion. (Andrew Robinson, The Reporter)
7. Dayton Raiola, Buford (Georgia)
Throws the ball 63 yards in the air to hit his receiver in stride for a touchdown. (Georgia Public Broadcasting, X: @mygpb)
8. Deion Deblanc, North Shore (Texas)
Takes a fake punt down the left sideline and cuts it up for a 68-yard score. (NFHS Network)
9. TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran (California)
Fakes a QB sneak and throws a jump-pass to a wide-open AJ Ia for a touchdown. (NFHS Network)
10. Tory Blaylock, Atascocita (Texas)
Oklahoma commit breaks multiple tackles on an 80-yard touchdown run. (NFHS Network)
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
Week 1: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (8/27/2024)
Week 2: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/3/2024)
Week 3: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/10/2024)
Week 4: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/17/2024)
Week 5: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (9/25/2024)
Week 6: National high school football plays of the week: Vote (10/1/2024)
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports