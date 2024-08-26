Top offensive linemen in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started with the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Now it is time to take a look at the top offensive linemen.
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLivePA to discuss the other offensive linemen worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Hunter Albright, sr., Hollidaysburg
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Albright is a road grader who loves to finish blocks. He was a Class 5A all-state selection as a junior and is committed to Saint Francis.
Brendan Alexander, jr., Central Valley
Alexander already holds more than a dozen Division I offers, including Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound phenom is also a standout defensive tackle for Central Valley.
Logan Anthony, jr., Palmerton Area
A Class 3A all-state selection as a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Anthony started both ways for Palmerton Area as a freshman. His early offers include Kent State and Temple. Anthony recorded 61 pancake blocks last fall along with 59 total tackles (16 for loss) on defense.
Thomas Barr, sr., The Haverford School
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Barr is another dominant two-way lineman who missed his entire junior season due to injury. The West Virginia commit is back at full strength for his final prep season.
Sam Brackney, sr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic
A Class 6A WPIAL all-state selection last fall, Brackney is the anchor of Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s offensive line from the center position. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Brown commit has excellent feet and a high football IQ.
Chase DeSanto, sr., Wyoming Area
A Class 4A all-state pick as a junior, DeSanto is a prototypical left tackle at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. He committed to Sacred Heart in August.
Aris Drake, sr., Twin Valley
The massive 6-foot-6, 290-pound Drake is a dominant force in the run game for Twin Valley. He is committed to Navy.
Tyler Duell, jr., West Chester East
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Duell is an explosive athlete on the football field. He made the Class 5A all-state team as a sophomore and holds early offers from Duke and Liberty, among others.
Jimmy Kerr, sr., Central Clarion
Kerr has great feet for his 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame. A Class 2A all-state pick a season ago, Kerr’s suitors include Army, Buffalo and Temple.
Nathan Kutufaris, sr., Cardinal O’Hara
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Kutufaris is a natural at left tackle. The Duke commit didn’t allow a sack last season.
Mason Lubold, sr., Susquehanna Township
An all-Mid Penn Conference selection on offense and defense as a junior, Lubold is a high IQ player for Susquehanna Township. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound rock did not surrender a sack last fall.
Matt McMahon, sr., Canon-McMillan
A varsity contributor since his freshman season, McMahon entered his senior year with 32 career starts on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder is committed to Navy.
Tyler Merrill, jr., Cumberland Valley
One of the best junior prospects in Pennsylvania, Merrill is a four-star lineman whose early offers include Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound phenom has great feet and a relentless motor.
Jesse Moody, jr., Imhotep Charter
Moody already looks like a Division I lineman at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. His early offers include Georgia, Oregon and Penn State.
Kahlil Stewart, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep
A Class 6A all-state selection as a junior, Stewart is one of the leaders up front for state power St. Joseph’s Prep. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is committed to Syracuse.
Nate Stohl, sr., Upper St. Clair
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Stohl rarely comes off the field as a starting offensive guard and defensive end for Upper St. Clair. He is committed to Princeton.
Shep Turk, sr., Thomas Jefferson
Turk is the anchor of Thomas Jefferson’s offensive line at left tackle. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder will stay home for college to play for Pittsburgh.
Logan Wegman, sr., Exeter Township
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Wegman is a two-way standout who holds double-digit Division I offers. He is also a star thrower in track and field who placed second at the Class 3A state championships with a top mark of 58 feet, 9.75 inches.
Josh Williams, sr., The Haverford School
Starting alongside fellow Division I prospect Thomas Barr, Williams can play either tackle spot for Haverford. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Williams is committed to Stanford.
Jack Yatchenko, sr., North Allegheny
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Yatchenko plays both ways for North Allegheny, but he will be an offensive lineman for Princeton at the next level. He was a Class 6A all-state pick as a junior.
