Top Pennsylvania high school boys wrestlers in 2025
As we enter the final month of the Pennsylvania high school wrestling season, High School on SI and SBLive Pennsylvania took time to highlight some of the state's top wrestlers to watch over the final weeks of the season.
Weights and records through Feb. 5
Freddy Bachmann, Faith Christian, freshman
Weight class: 114
Season record: 30-0
Bachmann prepared for his entry to high school by winning gold at the U17 Pan American Championships in the Dominican Republic and silver at U17 Worlds in Jordan wrestling for Puerto Rico. He’s blitzkrieged through the high school ranks this winter, earning titles at Walsh Ironman, Beast of the East, Escape the Rock and Coal Cracker.
Joey Bachmann, Faith Christian Academy, sophomore
Weight class: 127
Season record: 32-2
Career record: 70-2
Bachmann ran through his freshman season undefeated, kicking it off with a victory at Super 32 and adding titles at Walsh Ironman and Beast of the East before winning a PIAA state title and being named SBLive national champion at 106 pounds. After a summer during which he joined younger brother Freddy in winning gold at the U17 Pan American Championships and silver at the U17 World Championships wrestling for Puerto Rico, Joey’s only losses this season came in the finals at Beast of the East and Escape the Rock, with titles at Walsh Ironman and Coal Cracker helping him to a No. 12 ranking in High School on SI’s latest national rankings and No. 3 in FloWrestling’s class of 2027 recruiting rankings.
Bo Bassett, Bishop McCort, junior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 37-0
Career record: 111-0
It’s no accident that Bassett, who recently committed to Iowa, is the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026. He won gold at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in 2021 and bronze at the U20 Worlds last year. He won a PIAA state title last year and is well on his way to a second this winter, with victories at Walsh Ironman, Powerade, Laurel Highlands and Mid-Winter Mayhem, and ranks No. 4 in FloWrestling’s pound-for-pound national rankings.
Keegan Bassett, Bishop McCort, freshman
Weight class: 107
Season record: 31-5
The reigning Fargo 16U national champion at 94 pounds looks to follow in big brother Bo’s footsteps. He placed fourth at Powerade in late December, then won his first major high school title at Mid-Winter Mayhem two weeks later.
Camden Baum, Bishop McDevitt, junior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 31-4
Career record: 79-7
Baum was forced to sit out his freshman season after the PIAA ruled him ineligible after transferring from Northern to Bishop McDevitt, but he made up for lost time last year, capping a 48-3 season with a runner-up finish at 133 at the Class AA state championships. This season, the Purdue commit won the PennStro Leasing Kick-Off Classic, reached the final at Escape the Rock and took fifth at Powerade.
Dean Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, junior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 5-0
Career record: 87-15
Bechtold follows in the footsteps of older brother Dillon, who’s now wrestling at Bucknell. Dean won sectional and regional titles in each of his first two seasons, claiming sixth- and second-place medals at the AAA state meet. He brought home two medals from Fargo Junior Nationals (sixth in freestyle, seventh in Greco-Roman) in July. Bechtold then won the Super 32 title in October but didn’t return to the mat until late January because of injury — in the interim, he committed to Lehigh.
Matthew Botello, Wyoming Seminary, senior
Weight class: 132
Season record: 13-4
Career record: 103-21
Botello has racked up the awards during his career — a Prep Nationals champion, two-time Fargo Nationals placer (including fourth at 132 in Junior freestyle), two-time Walsh Ironman placer, Powerade finalist and NHSCA champion. He’ll head to the University of North Carolina to wrestle next season.
Gauge Botero, Faith Christian Academy, senior
Weight class: 121
Season record: 29-7
Career record: 146-21
Botero slipped from winning a AA state title as a sophomore to sixth last year while battling through a torn meniscus in his right knee that required surgery. The Michigan commit came back to win a Fargo Junior National title in freestyle at 120 pounds in July, then opened this season with a fourth-place finish at Walsh Ironman, followed by seventh at Beast of the East, third at Escape the Rock and a title at Coal Cracker.
Vince Bouzakis, Wyoming Seminary, senior
Weight class: 157
Season record: 7-1
Career record: 89-10
Bouzakis started his career with the Blue Knights before transferring to Notre Dame-Green Pond for his sophomore season, going 46-7 and sweeping the district, regional and AA state titles. He returned to Wyoming Seminary last year and went 24-0, winning a Prep Nationals championship. He won a Fargo Junior National freestyle title in 2023 and placed sixth last year, and he’s also placed at Super 32 and won at Walsh Ironman.
CJ Caines, Hanover Area, freshman
Weight class: 114
Season record: 39-2
Caines announced himself in October by pulling off two big upsets at Super 32 en route to a fourth-place finish. He won his first 34 high school matches, including victories at DKI, Frank Wadas and the WVC Championships before suffering his first defeat at Coal Cracker en route to a fifth-place finish as he climbed to No. 2 in FloWrestling’s 113-pound rankings.
Carter Chunko, Saucon Valley, sophomore
Weight class: 114
Season record: 30-4
Career record: 54-12
Chunko won a AA district title at 107 last year before a recurrence of a midseason back injury knocked him out of regionals. He returned in July to place fourth at 106 in freestyle at Fargo Junior Nationals, and this season, he reached the final at the Tom Best Memorial and sixth at Beast of the East.
Caleb Close, Bald Eagle Area, senior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 33-1
Career record: 160-23
Close committed to American University in December of his junior year, then proceeded to post his best finish at the AA state meet — a third-place finish following an eighth and a seventh in his first two seasons. He’ll go for third consecutive district and regional titles later this month as he looks to build on a strong senior campaign that includes a runner-up finish at King of the Mountain and titles at Laurel Highlands, Mid-Winter Mayhem and Ultimate Warrior.
Brady Collins, Clearfield, senior
Weight class: 172
Season record: 34-1
Career record: 153-16
Collins perhaps could have played football collegiately after winning 4A co-player of the year rushing for 2,652 yards and 36 touchdowns for the district champion Bison. However, he’s committed to Brown for wrestling as a three-time district champion who has two state medals (fourth as a sophomore, third last year) to his name. This year, his only loss came in the Mid-Winter Mayhem semifinals, where he placed third to go with titles at the Top Hat and Thomas Automotive tournaments.
Jude Correa, Wyoming Seminary, senior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 15-0
Career record: 104-3
Wyoming Seminary has boasted plenty of standout wrestlers over the past few years, but one of the best is Correa, a Cornell commit who has won three National Preps titles, two Walsh Ironmans, three Powerades, a Super 32, an NHSCA champion, and is ranked No. 1 in the country at 215 and No. 12 in FloWrestling’s pound-for-pound national rankings.
Asher Cunningham, State College, senior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 25-3
Career record: 125-20
Cunningham will stay close to home after graduation after committing to Penn State the summer before his junior season, which ended with his first AAA state title at 160. He lost in overtime in the Walsh Ironman final to open this season, followed by a King of the Mountain title and runner-up finishes at Powerade and Escape the Rock — all three of his defeats were to out-of-state opposition.
Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge, junior
Weight class: 127
Season record: 37-2
Career record: 127-7
The North Carolina State commit has finished second at each of his first two PIAA state championships, with last year’s loss to Faith Christian Academy’s Joey Bachmann his only defeat in 50 matches. Coming off a sixth-place finish at Fargo Junior Nationals, Deputy has won titles this season at King of the Mountain and Laurel Highlands, a runner-up finish at Mid-Winter Mayhem and a third-place finish at Powerade.
Nathan Desmond, Wyoming Seminary, senior
Weight class: 126
Season record: 8-2
Career record: 116-7
The Penn State commit is a former Prep Nationals champion and Fargo Junior Nationals and Super 32 placer who is ranked No. 2 in the nation by FloWrestling and third by High School on SI.
Will Detar, Trinity, junior
Weight class: 127
Season record: 29-1
Career record: 106-8
Detar committed to Northwestern just before the start of this season after winning a Fargo U16 Nationals freestyle title and taking third in Greco-Roman. He finished third and second at his first two PIAA state tournaments and so far this season won titles at the Mule Classic, Trojan Wars and Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic, junior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 20-2
Career record: 85-7
The Lehigh commit has yet to lose in the postseason, sweeping to district, regional and AAA state titles in each of his first two seasons — at 107 as a freshman and 121 last year. His only losses this winter came in the finals at Walsh Ironman and Beast of the East.
Mark Effendian, Faith Christian Academy, junior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 29-3
Career record: 111-26
Effendian won district titles at 215 as a freshman and 285 last year, placing second at regionals both years before taking home his first AA state medal last March with a third-place finish. After committing to Princeton in October, he has been a rock atop the Lions roster, reaching the Walsh Ironman and Escape the Rock finals, taking third at Beast of the East and winning at Coal Cracker.
Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Seminary, senior
Weight class: 150
Season record: 5-4
Career record: 125-20
Evanitsky started his career at Wyoming Area, going 88-8 and winning a PIAA state title as a sophomore, before joining one of the nation’s top prep school programs as a junior. The Lehigh commit won a Prep Nationals championship and placed at Walsh Ironman and Powerade during his time with the Blue Knights.
Justin Farnsworth, Malvern Prep, sophomore
Weight class: 106
Season record: 33-3
Career record: 69-15
Farnsworth transferred over the summer from Germantown Academy, where he finished second at the Pennsylvania Prep States and eighth at nationals. He kicked off the year by finishing second at the Walsh Ironman, then won at Beast of the East, took third at Powerade and reached the finals at Escape the Rock.
Jax Forrest, Bishop McCort, junior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 35-0
Career record: 118-3
By the time Forrest’s four years at Bishop McCort run out, he’ll go down as one of the state’s all-time greats. He entered high school fresh off a silver medal at the 2022 Cadet World Championships, and after forgoing the PIAA postseason as a freshman, he came back with a vengeance the following year, rebounding from a loss to Bentworth’s Chris Vargo in the regional final to win by technical fall over Vargo in the state final. He finished fourth at the U.S. Olympic trials that summer and won a second consecutive Fargo National title. He is the No. 2 wrestler in the class of 2026 and recently committed to Oklahoma State.
Luke Fugazzotto, Northwestern Lehigh, junior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 40-2
Career record: 117-18
Fugazzotto qualified for state as a freshman, but it wasn’t until last season that things truly clicked for him as he reached the 172 state final, where he lost to Faith Christian’s Adam Waters. Waters has also handed Fugazzotto his only two losses of the season, including in the Coal Cracker final after 36 straight wins to start the year with titles at Rough Rider, the Bethlehem Holiday Classic and the Colonial League Championships.
Collin Gaj, Quakertown, senior
Weight class: 172
Season record: 30-0
Career record: 168-11
The Virginia Tech commit has won three sectional and regional titles, sandwiching fourth- and second-place finishes at the AAA state tournament with a championship at 145 during a 49-0 sophomore season. Gaj’s undefeated run this season includes titles at the Bethlehem Holiday Classic and Escape the Rock, breaking the school’s career wins record in the process.
Cody Hamilton, Grove City, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 31-3
Career record: 144-21
The Clarion commit enters his final postseason looking to defend his sectional title, win a third consecutive district and regional crowns, and improve upon his eighth- and fifth-place AA state finishes of the past two years. He won titles at Burgettstown and Fred Bell last month.
Gavin Hannah, Brookville, senior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 34-2
Career record: 99-28
Hannah went from a JV wrestler who went 1-3 on the varsity as a freshman to a district and regional champion last year who placed sixth at the AA state meet, signing with Bloomsburg University in December and winning titles at King of the Mountain and the District 9 League Championships while taking third at Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Brandt Harer, Montgomery, junior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 44-0
Career record: 143-2
Harer is the younger brother of three-time state champion Conner Harer, who won a District IV record 191 wins during his career. Brandt hasn’t lost a high school match since the PIAA 121 state final his freshman year, going 54-0 last season at 133. He committed to join Conner at Rutgers in late October and owns titles this winter at the Turner Holiday Classic, Mid-Winter Mayhem and Coal Cracker.
Aiden Herndon, Cedar Cliff, sophomore
Weight class: 127
Season record: 28-4
Career record: 68-10
Herndon won sectional and regional championships as a freshman before losing to Dominick Morrison of Hatboro-Horsham in the AAA 107 final. Herndon kicked off this season with a victory at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament, then finished seventh at Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Sam Herring, Bishop McCort, junior
Weight class: 139
Season record: 35-4
Career record: 74-16
McCort moved to Pennsylvania following a solid youth wrestling career in Tennessee seeking the opportunities that wrestling here could offer. He has placed at Super 32 three times, including fourth this year, and placed fifth in freestyle at 138 at Fargo Junior Nationals, but myriad injuries derailed each of his first two high school seasons — a broken foot, two broken ankles, a stress fracture in his back, and a torn medial collateral ligament and meniscus in his knee. He committed to Penn State in November, and this season has placed fourth at Walsh Ironman, third at Powerade and second at Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Mason Higley, Towanda, senior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 35-0
Career record: 138-30
Higley has advanced to Hershey for each of the past two AA state tournaments but coming up short of the podium each time. However, the Kent State commit appears poised to take home hardware this season as he enters the postseason unbeaten, with titles at the Windsor Christmas Tournament and Ultimate Warrior under his belt — his 11-3 victory over Westmont Hilltop’s Jonah McCcoy made Higley the first Towanda wrestler to win at Ultimate Warrior.
Rowan Holmes, Somerset, senior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 33-1
Career record: 139-22
Holmes became the first Somerset wrestler to reach 100 wins before his senior season and first back-to-back state medalist last winter, when he won a second consecutive district title and placed third at AA state. The Lehigh commit broke the Somerset County career pins record this year (95) as part of his 33-match win streak that includes victories at the Panther Holiday Classic, Southmoreland, Laurel Highlands, Mid-Winter Mayhem and Thomas Automotive.
Chase Hontz, Faith Christian Academy, senior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 27-7
Career record: 138-37
Hontz is a three-time district champion and two-time regional winner who placed third at AA state as a sophomore and fourth last year. He committed to Hofstra in late October, reached the Powerade final just before Christmas, took fifth at Escape the Rock and won at Coal Cracker.
Austin Johnson, Muncy, senior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 33-1
Career record: 144-5
Johnson is bound for Stillwater, Okla., in the fall to join Oklahoma State’s powerhouse program, but first he’ll look to reach his fourth PIAA state final and add a second title to the one he won as a sophomore, when he went 39-0. This year, his only defeat came to Wyoming Seminary’s Jude Correa in the Powerade final to go along with titles at the Tom Best Memorial and Ultimate Warrior. He also placed third at Fargo Junior Nationals in freestyle.
Chase Karenbauer, Grove City, freshman
Weight class: 107
Season record: 34-0
Karenbauer entered high school as one of the country’s most decorated junior high wrestlers, winning U15 Pan American Championships gold medals in freestyle and Greco-Roman each of the past two years and placing third in Greco and fourth in freestyle at Fargo 16U Nationals. He’s already won titles at Powerade, Burgettstown and Fred Bell this winter.
Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, senior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 32-1
Career record: 138-31
Lawler committed to Bucknell in May following a junior season that saw him sweep sectional, district and regional titles while improving from eighth to fourth place at the AA state tournament. He’s won 21 consecutive matches since falling in the Powerade semifinals, finishing third there to go along with titles at the PennStro Leasing Kick-Off Classic and Escape the Rock.
Ryan Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 29-5
Career record: 143-30
Lawler moved over from Newport to Bishop McDevitt following his freshman season, and in two seasons with the Crusaders has won back-to-back sectional and district titles to go with fourth- and third-place medals at AA state. After committing to Bucknell just before the season, he reached the final at the PennStro Leasing Kick-Off Classic and placed fourth at Escape the Rock.
Gabe Lilly, Ellwood City, senior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 35-3
Career record: 97-29
Lilly wrestled his first two seasons at Beaver Falls before moving to Ellwood City for his junior season. He failed to place at regionals the past two years, but after committing to Clarion in October, something has clicked this season as he nears 100 career wins. He has yet to lose to an in-state rival, taking fourth at Doan Ford, second at Top Gun and winning at Rick Link, Ed Driscoll MAC and Burgettstown.
Devon Magro, Bishop McCort, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 35-3
Career record: 129-18
Magro made himself an integral part of the Crimson Crushers’ dynamic lineup last year, when he wrestled in the postseason for the first time, going 55-6 before winning district and regional titles before taking third at 160 at the AA state meet. His hard work paid off with a commitment to Rutgers in December to go with a fifth-place finish at Walsh Ironman, third at Powerade, and titles at Laurel Highlands and Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Lukas Littleton Mascaro, Malvern Prep, junior
Weight class: 120
Season record: 21-6
Career record: 82-21
The University of North Carolina commit won state and national prep school championships as a freshman 113-pounder, then came back last year to place fifth at nationals. This year, he placed fifth at the Walsh Ironman, fourth at Powerade and third at Beast of the East.
Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson, senior
Weight class: 172
Season record: 37-2
Career record: 149-29
Marlow won his first sectional and regional championships last year before earning his first medal at the AAA state meet with a third-place finish, showing why he’d committed to Pittsburgh the previous October. This year, his only losses came to out-of-state competition in the quarterfinals at Powerade and semifinals at Beast of the East. He placed third at both elite tournaments to go with titles at Mid-Winter Mayhem and the Allegheny County Championships.
Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run, junior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 34-0
Career record: 131-8
Milheim reached the final at each of his first two PIAA state championships, finishing second as a freshman and beating Mason Barvitskie of Southern Columbia 3-1 in the 145 final last year, avenging a loss to Barvitskie that is Milheim’s last high school defeat. This season, the American University commit won titles at Darren Klingerman, King of the Mountain and MyHouse Trojan Wars.
Melvin Miller, Bishop McCort, sophomore
Weight class: 160
Season record: 34-1
Career record: 91-4
Miller effortlessly fit into the Crimson Crushers powerhouse last season, going 57-3 and winning district, regional and state titles at 152, followed by a Fargo Junior National title at 157. He is No. 14 in FloWrestling’s pound-for-pound national rankings and No. 2 in High School on SI’s national rankings at 165, with his only defeat this season coming in the Walsh Ironman final to go with titles at Powerade and Mid-Winter Mayhem. He also is No. 1 in FloWrestling’s class of 2027 recruiting rankings.
Dominick Morrison, Hatboro-Horsham, sophomore
Weight class: 114
Season record: 31-1
Career record: 78-4
Morrison closed out his freshman year on a hot streak, sweeping to sectional, regional and AAA state championships at 107. He won his first 30 matches this winter, including titles at the Panther Holiday Classic, Ralph Wetzel and Mid-Winter Mayhem, before falling to unbeaten freshman Freddy Bachmann of Faith Christian in the Coal Cracker final.
Greyson Music, Bishop McDevitt, sophomore
Weight class: 127
Season record: 28-4
Career record: 68-15
Music reached the final at his first PIAA state championships last season and has built on that momentum this winter with a title at the PennStro Leasing Kick-Off Classic and a fourth-place finish at Escape the Rock.
Carson Neely, Port Allegany, senior
Weight class: 285
Season record: 16-1
Career record: 100-14
Neely is a two-time district and regional champion who made the podium at the past two AA state meets — fourth as a sophomore and fifth last March — and signed with Clarion in December.
Curtis Nelson, Ridley, senior
Weight class: 121
Season record: 0-0
Career record: 109-15
Nelson has yet to wrestle this season due to a leg injury, although the Lock Haven commit hopes to return in time for the postseason and a chance to improve upon his runner-up finish at last year’s AAA state meet.
Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, senior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 35-0
Career record: 137-12
Parkins has not lost to an in-state opponent since December 2023, romping through the postseason last year to repeat as district and regional champion and capture his first AAA state title at 133. This year, the Rutgers commit is No. 2 in the country at 144 behind Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett, with titles at the PennStro Leasing Kick-Off Classic, Beast of the East and Bethlehem Holiday Classic to his credit.
Dalton Perry, Central Mountain, senior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 31-3
Career record: 150-15
Perry started his career with a bang, sweeping the district, regional and AAA state titles at 126 as a freshman, committing to Penn State that April. He placed third at state as a sophomore and runner-up last year, and this season, he has victories at King of the Mountain and Ultimate Warrior while placing sixth at Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Shamus Regan, Wyoming Seminary, sophomore
Weight class: 120
Season record: 11-6
Career record: 36-10
Regan won a National Preps championship as a freshman and repeated as a Fargo National champion in July, winning the 16U Freestyle title at 113. He’s also placed twice at Walsh Ironman and Powerade and is No. 12 at 120 in the most recent High School on SI rankings.
Brock Rothermel, Line Mountain, sophomore
Weight class: 121
Season record: 26-1
Career record: 68-5
Rothermel won sectional, district and regional titles last season as a freshman before reaching the semifinals at the AA state meet and placing third. He wrestled in the Fargo Junior National 120 freestyle final in July, losing to Faith Christian’s Gauge Botero, and won titles at the Tom Best Memorial and King of the Mountain while taking third at Mid-Winter Mayhem.
Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon, senior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 44-1
Career record: 193-3
The reigning 126-pound Fargo Junior Nationals freestyle champion and Virginia Tech commit has the chance to win a fourth PIAA state championship next month and complete an undefeated four-year postseason run that would see him break the PIAA career wins record currently held by Zack Kemmerer (199-18 at Upper Perkiomen from 2003-07). Seidel’s only defeat this year came to Oklahoma State-bound junior Jax Forrest in the Mid-Winter Mayhem final — a matchup of High School on SI’s top two 132-pounders in the nation — with Seidel winning titles at Beast of the East, Bethlehem Holiday and Lancaster-Lebanon.
Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 23-2
Career record: 151-14
The Ohio State commit improved from bronze at the AAA state tournament as a freshman to a silver medal as a sophomore to winning gold last year, completing a postseason sweep with a 3-1 sudden-victory overtime decision over Penn State commit Dalton Perry of Central Mountain. Shaw took third at 150 at Fargo Junior Nationals in freestyle, and this winter reached the semifinals at Beast of the East before placing sixth and won at the Allegheny County Championships.
Landon Sidun, Norwin, sophomore
Weight class: 121
Season record: 30-0
Career record: 72-2
Sidun bounced back from an upset loss in the regional final last February to win the AAA state title at 114 pounds. The nation’s No. 2 recruit in the class of 2027 was well on his way to a repeat title this season, with titles at Beast of the East, Powerade and Doc Buchanan under his belt before breaking his right hand on February 1 during a WPIAL consolation match.
Jason Singer, Faith Christian Academy, junior
Weight class: 215
Season record: 19-8
Career record: 95-31
Singer won district championships in each of his first two seasons en route to seventh- and fourth-place medals at the AA state tournament. He committed to Lehigh in late October and posted a sixth-place finish at Beast of the East and a finals appearance at Escape the Rock this winter.
Nick Singer, Faith Christian Academy, sophomore
Weight class: 172
Season record: 32-6
Career record: 49-14
Singer entered high school last year fresh off a fourth-place finish at Fargo Nationals, then went 17-8 filling in at various weights for the Lions last year but not wrestling in the postseason. He returned to Fargo this summer and took third in 16U freestyle, and this winter has established himself as a mainstay in the lineup, with fifth-place finishes at Walsh Ironman and Beast of the East, a third at Escape the Rock and a runner-up finish at Coal Cracker.
Matthew Smith, Midd-West, senior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 38-2
Career record: 149-29
Smith is a two-time defending district and regional champion who made the AA state podium for the first time last year with a fourth-place finish. He committed to Clarion in September and opened his season with a victory at the Panther Holiday Classic, followed by a runner-up finish at Battle at the Bridge and third at Coal Cracker.
Vaughn Spencer, Pine Richland, senior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 0-0
Career record: 71-4
Spencer was a Pennsylvania junior high state champion but missed his freshman season after suffering shoulder and knee injuries that required surgeries. He didn’t start his sophomore year until mid-January due to a concussion he sustained during football season, then injured his knee during the first round of the AAA state tournament to end his season. Finally, everything lined up for him last year, when he went 43-2 and won the 172 state title, but the Lehigh commit’s chance to defend his title depends on whether he can recover from another knee injury in time to wrestle during the postseason.
Max Stein, Faith Christian Academy, senior
Weight class: 152
Season record: 33-5
Career record: 147–35
Stein bounced back from a disappointing finish to his sophomore season, when he missed the podium by one round, to win a third district title, capture his first regional title and reach the 152 state final. The Penn commit opened his final prep campaign by placing sixth at Walsh Ironman, followed by third-place finishes at Beast of the East and Escape the Rock and a title at Coal Cracker.
Mason Wagner, Faith Christian Academy, junior
Weight class: 145
Season record: 24-10
Career record: 90-30
Wagner is a two-time district champion who added a regional title to his resumé last February. However, back-to-back losses at the AA state meet cost the Little Rock commit a chance to improve upon his fifth-place finish from his freshman season. This year, he’s medaled at Walsh Ironman (eighth), Beast of the East (fifth) and Escape the Rock (fifth).
Trey Wagner, Northampton, junior
Weight class: 133
Season record: 24-4
Career record: 91-17
Wagner went from not placing at the AAA state meet as a freshman to winning a state title at 127 last year, completing an undefeated postseason run that included four wins by decision at state. He committed to join the U.S. Naval Academy in November and won the Bethlehem Holiday Classic in late December.
Adam Waters, Faith Christian Academy, junior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 33-0
Career record: 120-5
Waters currently rides a 54-match win streak stretching to last January — including second consecutive district, regional and PIAA state titles at 172 pounds. After winning a Fargo Junior National title in Greco-Roman and placing third in freestyle, he’s posted victories this season at Walsh Ironman, Beast of the East, Escape the Rock and Coal Cracker.
Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian Academy, junior
Weight class: 160
Season record: 12-5
Career record: 71-12
Weidemoyer steadily climbed the podium at the PIAA state tournament, finishing third as a freshman and second last year after battling knee and quadricep muscle injuries. However, the Lehigh commit’s bid to win a first state title ended at Beast of the East when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, senior
Weight class: 189
Season record: 27-1
Career record: 141-28
Welsh became the Rangers’ all-time winningest wrestler this season, and the Brown commit already has fourth- and fifth-place AA state finishes to his credit during his career. His only loss this season came in the Fred Bell final, joining titles won at NursePro Plus, Southmoreland, TRICADA, and the Mercer VFW tournament.
Max Wirnsberger, Warrior Run, junior
Weight class: 172
Season record: 31-4
Career record: 121-18
Wirnsberger plans to head west to California Baptist to wrestle collegiately, but not before he completes a prep career that started at Meadowbrook Christian (seventh at AA state as a freshman) before moving to Warrior Run last year. He lost two one-point decisions to miss the state podium as a sophomore, but he opened this season by winning at DKI, then reaching the final at King of the Mountain and placing sixth at Trojan Wars.
