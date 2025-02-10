Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week? (2/10/205)
Which Pennsylvania high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Teegan Finucan of Knoch boys basketball.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Freddie Bachmann, Faith Christian Academy Wrestling
Bachman turned a major decision into a pin with eight seconds remaining in his 114-pound match during the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling championships Saturday at Altoona High School. Faith Christian beat Bishop McCort 35-25 to claim its third straight state title.
Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern girls basketball
The 5-foot-11 junior guard scored 17 points during a 41-37 win over Seneca Thursday night. Presser-Palmer increased her career scoring total to 1,623 points, which is a new school record.
Torrie DeStefano, Penn-Trafford girls basketball
Destefano socred 20 points to help Penn-Trafford beat Upper St. Clair Saturday afternoon. The Warriors are now 22-0 and completed their first undefeated regular season since the early 1970s.
Olivia Kovach, Mt. Pleasant gymnastics
Kovach edged out three-time champion in the advanced division to claim the WPIAL gymnastics championship at Moon. Kovach’s top event was the beam, where she finished first with a score of 9.8.
Connor Gillahan, Bethlehem Catholic wrestling
Gillahan helped put the finishing touches on the Golden Hawks’ fourth straight wrestling title. The Becahi picked up a third-period win at heavyweight to help seal a 44-28 win over Nazareth in the PIAA Class 3A final
Stephon Ashley, Neumann-Goretti boys basketball
Ashley scored 25 points to help Neumann Goretti beat Bonner-Prendergast on Wednesday night.
Jake West, Penn Charter boys basketball
West scored 27 points to help the Quakers beat Springside Chestnut Hill in overtime Tuesday night.
Jude Nocito, Dallas boys basketball
Nocito made four 3-pointers to help Dallas beat Pittston 68-50. Nocito finished with 17 points and the Mountaineers finished with 15 3-pointers as a team in the win.
Dominic Casile, Fox Chapel hockey
Casile scored on both of his shots during the Foxes’ 6-3 win over Bishop McCort on Thursday. Casile also added an assist.
Brooke Przybylski, Harbor Creek girls basketball
Przbylski scored 25 points to help the Huskies pull off a stunning win over Kennedy Catholic. The Huskies were down six points entering the fourth quarter, but used a 14-5 run to halt the Eagles’ 56-game winning streak in District 10 play that has stretched back to 2022.