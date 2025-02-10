High School

Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week? (2/10/205)

We narrowed down the top winter sports performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you.

Josh Rizzo

AOTW
AOTW / AOTW

Which Pennsylvania high school athlete had the best week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Teegan Finucan of Knoch boys basketball.

Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Freddie Bachmann, Faith Christian Academy Wrestling

Bachman turned a major decision into a pin with eight seconds remaining in his 114-pound match during the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling championships Saturday at Altoona High School. Faith Christian beat Bishop McCort 35-25 to claim its third straight state title.

Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern girls basketball

The 5-foot-11 junior guard scored 17 points during a 41-37 win over Seneca Thursday night. Presser-Palmer increased her career scoring total to 1,623 points, which is a new school record.

Torrie DeStefano, Penn-Trafford girls basketball

Destefano socred 20 points to help Penn-Trafford beat Upper St. Clair Saturday afternoon. The Warriors are now 22-0 and completed their first undefeated regular season since the early 1970s.

Olivia Kovach, Mt. Pleasant gymnastics

Kovach edged out three-time champion in the advanced division to claim the WPIAL gymnastics championship at Moon. Kovach’s top event was the beam, where she finished first with a score of 9.8.

Connor Gillahan, Bethlehem Catholic wrestling

Gillahan helped put the finishing touches on the Golden Hawks’ fourth straight wrestling title. The Becahi picked up a third-period win at heavyweight to help seal a 44-28 win over Nazareth in the PIAA Class 3A final

Stephon Ashley, Neumann-Goretti boys basketball

Ashley scored 25 points to help Neumann Goretti beat Bonner-Prendergast on Wednesday night.

Jake West, Penn Charter boys basketball

West scored 27 points to help the Quakers beat Springside Chestnut Hill in overtime Tuesday night.

Jude Nocito, Dallas boys basketball

Nocito made four 3-pointers to help Dallas beat Pittston 68-50. Nocito finished with 17 points and the Mountaineers finished with 15 3-pointers as a team in the win.

Dominic Casile, Fox Chapel hockey

Casile scored on both of his shots during the Foxes’ 6-3 win over Bishop McCort on Thursday. Casile also added an assist.

Brooke Przybylski, Harbor Creek girls basketball

Przbylski scored 25 points to help the Huskies pull off a stunning win over Kennedy Catholic. The Huskies were down six points entering the fourth quarter, but used a 14-5 run to halt the Eagles’ 56-game winning streak in District 10 play that has stretched back to 2022.

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania