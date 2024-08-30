Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Pennsylvania high school football for 2024?
Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top high school defensive linemen in the state of Pennsylvania for 2024.
Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?
Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top defensive lineman this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at each position will make the all-star team.)
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLivePA to discuss the other defensive linemen worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
Quarterback voting will conclude Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
