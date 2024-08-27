Top defensive linemen in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started with the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. Now it is time to take a look at the top defensive linemen.
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Braheem Battles, sr., Allentown Central Catholic
A Class 4A all-state selection at defensive tackle last season, Battles also gets it done on the offensive line for Allentown Central Catholic. The Maryland commit record 32.5 total tackles as a junior.
Cameron Brickle II, jr., Malvern Prep
Brickle II missed most of his sophomore season due to a shoulder injury, but the 6-foot-3, 295-pound behemoth is one of the most coveted junior prospects in Pennsylvania. His early offers include Georgia, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Jaiden Brown-Demery, sr., West Mifflin
The reigning Western Hills Conference defensive player of the year, Brown-Demery is a two-way standout for West Mifflin. The Akron commit is an imposing figure at 6-foot-4 and 345 pounds.
Christopher Climes, sr., Elizabeth Forward
Climes is a dominant two-way lineman who piled up 29 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks as a junior. He committed to Buffalo in July.
Andrew Devola, sr., Franklin Regional
Devola is capable of playing anywhere on the defensive line for Franklin Regional. He had 11.5 sacks as a sophomore and finished last year with 59 total tackles (12.5 for loss) and 6.5 sacks.
Joe Eckenrode, sr., Bishop Guilfoyle
Eckenrode has made the Class 2A all-state team on both sides of the ball during his time at Bishop Guilfoyle. He is a difference-maker as an interior lineman.
Robert Edwards, jr., Emmaus
Edwards recorded 80 total tackles (14 for loss), two sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a sophomore. Over the summer, he set the all-time Emmaus football bench press mark at 385 pounds.
Cole Euker, sr., Perkiomen Valley
Euker was the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty two-way player of the year as a junior. A team leader, Euker will play college football for Princeton.
Alexander Haskell, jr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Haskell can play anywhere on St. Joseph’s Prep’s stacked defensive front. The talented junior’s early offers include Miami, Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Lincoln Hoke, jr., North Allegheny
A first-team all-Big 56 6A selection as a sophomore, Hoke is a game-wrecking defensive tackle for North Allegheny. His dad, Chris Hoke, won two Super Bowls for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive lineman.
Kole Hummer, sr., Central Columbia
Despite some early-season injury issues, Hummer still recorded 50 total tackles (eight for loss) five sacks and a fumble recovery last fall. He is entering his third season as a team captain for Central Columbia.
Garrett Jasper, sr., Cambria Heights
Jasper is an active defensive tackle who piled up 127 total tackles (30.5 for loss), five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries en route to Class 1A all-state honors last season. He is also a star baseball player for Cambria Heights.
Luke Lewis, jr., Hickory
Lewis made the Class 3A all-state teams as a nose tackle and offensive lineman during his sophomore season. He recorded 44 total tackles while not surrendering a sack on offense.
Franco Muscatello, sr., Peters Township
Muscatello plays both ways for Peters Township and made the Class 5A all-state team on the defensive line last year. He was a menace, tallying 61 total tackles (16 for loss), 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. Muscatello is a Division III Bowdoin commit.
Clancy Orie, sr., Bethel Park
Orie was also a Class 5A all-state pick a season ago after putting up 65 total tackles (eight for loss), five sacks and 18 quarterback hurries. He committed to Navy in July.
Bryer Reichard, sr., Northwestern Lehigh
Reichard is an active defensive lineman who recorded 39 total tackles (18.5 for loss), 10 sacks and an interception as a junior. He was voted Class 3A all-state.
Maxwell Roy, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep
A four-star Ohio State commit, Roy had 47 total tackles (15 for loss) and three sacks en route to Class 6A all-state honors a season ago. He is also a standout wrestler who took sixth at the state championships as a junior in the 285-pound division.
Jonathon Shay, sr., Annville-Cleona
A two-way starter since his freshman season, Shay can play just about any position on the field for Annville-Cleona. He had 71 total tackles and three sacks as a junior while piling up 568 yards of total offense.
Noah Shimko, sr., Mount Carmel
Shimko, a Class 2A all-state selection, dominates on both sides of the ball for Mount Carmel. His Division I offers include Army, Maine and Marist. Shimko had 56 total tackles last fall.
Taylor Veilleux, jr., Manheim Township
Veilleux was a breakout performer as a sophomore, finishing with 40 total tackles (14 for loss) and three sacks for a Manheim Township team that went 12-1 overall. For his efforts, Veilleux was voted Class 6A all-state.
