SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — final Mid-Atlantic Top 10 for 2024
We recently released our final national high school football Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia).
The Mid-Atlantic proved its strength with five teams making the final national Power 25, led by sixth-ranked Archbishop Spalding. Unbeaten state champions Maury (Virginia) and Martinsburg (West Virginia) come in right behind the national powers in our final regional rankings.
Mid-Atlantic football Top 10
1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 6) (12-0)
2. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) (National No. 16) (11-2)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (National No. 18) (16-0)
4. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (National No. 24) (10-1)
5. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) (National No. 25) (13-0)
6. Maury (Norfolk, Va.) (15-0)
7. Martinsburg (W.Va.) (14-0)
8. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (13-1)
9. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (10-1)
10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (8-3)
Honorable mention: Malvern Prep (Pa.), Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast (Drexel Hill, Pa.), Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.), Phoebus (Hampton, Va.), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (N.C.), Rolesville (N.C.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App