High School

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — final Mid-Atlantic Top 10 for 2024

The Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic region, encompassing Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia

René Ferrán

Archbishop Spalding is No. 1 in our final Mid-Atlantic football rankings.
Archbishop Spalding is No. 1 in our final Mid-Atlantic football rankings. / Derek Toney

We recently released our final national high school football Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.

Now, we break it down by region. 

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia). 

The Mid-Atlantic proved its strength with five teams making the final national Power 25, led by sixth-ranked Archbishop Spalding. Unbeaten state champions Maury (Virginia) and Martinsburg (West Virginia) come in right behind the national powers in our final regional rankings.

Mid-Atlantic football Top 10

1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 6) (12-0)

2. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) (National No. 16) (11-2)

3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (National No. 18) (16-0)

4. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (National No. 24) (10-1)

5. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) (National No. 25) (13-0)

6. Maury (Norfolk, Va.) (15-0)

7. Martinsburg (W.Va.) (14-0)

8. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (13-1)

9. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (10-1)

10. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (8-3)

Honorable mention: Malvern Prep (Pa.), Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergrast (Drexel Hill, Pa.), Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.), Phoebus (Hampton, Va.), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (N.C.), Rolesville (N.C.)

