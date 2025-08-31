Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (8/31/25)
Week 1 served as a litmus test for many programs after big wins and losses.
Damien went on the road and beat JSerra; Beaumont scored 52 points in a win over Cathedral; Loyola stunned Millikan; Santa Margarita scored 33 points in a win over Centennial after just scoring just three points in a loss to Mission Viejo; and Valencia is proving to be a Division 2 playoff contender.
In this week's updated Top 25 CIF Southern Section high school football rankings, three new teams enter the fray for the first time while three others fall out of the Top 25 ... for now.
IN: Beaumont, Valencia, Oak Hills
OUT: Millikan, Newbury Park, Oaks Christian
New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.
TOP 25 RANKINGS
(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)
1. MATER DEI (1-0)
Monarchs didn't play Friday due to forfeit from Bishop Montgomery. | vs. Kahuku (HI)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0)
St. John Bosco rolls over El Paso Eastwood of Texas. | vs. St. Frances Academy (MD)
3. MISSION VIEJO (2-0)
Luke Fahey put on a clinic in a big win over St. Paul. | vs. Folsom
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0)
Trailblazers serve up Oaks Christian's worst loss in program history, 63-0. | vs. Punahou (HI), Saturday
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-0)
Lancers escape Rancho Cucamonga. | at Basha (AZ)
6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1)
Eagles get Carson Palmer his first win. | at Palmdale Highland
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1)
Huskies drop a close one in overtime to Santa Margarita. | vs. Bingham (UT), Saturday
8. GARDENA SERRA (2-0)
Serra has two shutouts in as many games, the most recent coming at Hamilton High, 47-0. | vs. Los Alamitos
9. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (0-2)
The Cougars are the best 0-2 team in the Southern Section with losses to Murrieta Valley and Orange Lutheran. | vs. Oak Hills
10. SERVITE (1-1)
Big-time bounce back game with a win over Murrieta Valley. | vs. Chaminade
11. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-0)
Timmy Herr is a touchdown throwing machine. | vs. Chino Hills
12. TUSTIN (2-0)
The Tillers beat Foothill big. | at Long Beach Poly
13. DAMIEN (2-0)
The Spartans go on the road and beat JSerra in a thriller. | vs. St. Paul
14. MURRIETA VALLEY (1-1)
Nighthawks lose to Servite 56-35. | at Murrieta Mesa
15. CHAPARRAL (0-1)
Coming off an early bye week. | at San Clemente
16. LOS ALAMITOS (2-0)
Griffins rolled Narbonne 48-0. | at Gardena Serra
17. OAK HILLS (2-0)
The Bulldogs ran all over Bishop Amat in Week 1. | at Rancho Cucamonga
18. BEAUMONT (2-0)
The Cougars are often forgotten out in desert, just south of the San Bernardino National Forest, but the program is making waves. Beaumont beat Cathedral 51-32. | vs. Summit
19. VALENCIA (2-0)
The Vikings get a quality 34-20 win over Chaminade on the road thanks to Brian Bonner's huge running performance. Valencia could be looking at a 10-0, 9-1 season. | vs. Bishop Amat
20. YORBA LINDA (2-0)
Yorba Linda beat Edison 21-17 | at San Jacinto, Thursday
21. JSERRA (0-2)
The Lions are desperate for a win after a home loss to Damien. | at Kamehameha (HI)
22. SAN CLEMENTE (1-1)
The Tritons get back on track with a convincing win over Riverton (UT). | vs. Chaparral
23. EDISON (1-1)
The Chargers drop a close one to Yorba Linda. | vs. Lakewood
24. CATHEDRAL (1-1)
The Phantoms lost big to Beaumont on Thursday night. | at John Curtis Christian (LA)
25. CHAMINADE (1-1)
The Eagles drop after a loss at home to Valencia. | at Servite
