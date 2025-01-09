SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — final Southeast Top 10 for 2024
We recently released our final national high school football Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky).
Three teams from the top 10 in the final Power 25 national rankings lead off the Southeast Region rankings, which features six Power 25 teams — most of any region. Undefeated Louisiana champion Edna Karr is the only team outside of Georgia and Florida to crack the regional Top 10.
Southeast football Top 10
1. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 2) (15-0)
2. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (National No. 7) (13-2)
3. Venice (Fla.) (National No. 8) (14-1)
4. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (National No. 17) (12-2)
5. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (National No. 20) (14-1)
6. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 21) (14-1)
7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (7-2)
8. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (14-0)
9. Buford (Ga.) (12-2)
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (12-3)
Honorable mention: Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Cocoa (Fla.), McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Northwestern (Miami), Parker (Birmingham, Ala.), Tupelo (Miss.)
