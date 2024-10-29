SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Midwest (10/28/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
There’s a new No. 1 in the Midwest Region after Belleville’s surprising loss to Howell, which erased a 29-21 deficit in the final 5½ minutes. Archbishop Moeller takes over atop the regional rankings, followed by East St. Louis, which didn’t drop after taking national power IMG Academy to overtime.
Midwest football Top 10
1. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (National No. 20) (9-1)
2. East St. Louis (Ill.) (National No. 24) (8-1)
3. Crown Point (Ind.) (9-0)
4. Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) (10-0)
5. Washington Massillon (Ohio) (8-2)
6. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (9-0)
7. Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.) (9-0)
8. Belleville (Mich.) (8-1)
9. Avon (Ohio) (10-0)
10. Lawrence North (Indianapolis) (9-0)
Honorable mention: Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio), Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), Brownsburg (Ind.), Dowling (West Des Moines, Iowa), Franklin (Wis.), Maple Grove (Minn.)
