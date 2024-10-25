Live score updates: Belleville vs. Howell in undefeated Michigan high school showdown (10/25/2024)
The No. 1 Belleville Tigers (8-0) play the No. 14 Howell Highlanders (8-0) in a critical MHSAA Division 1 matchup at Howell High School.
The Highlanders have the top MHSAA playoff point total in Division 1 entering the game, but the Tigers are second. You can view the full playoff picture below.
This matchup features Bryce Underwood, Belleville's quarterback and the nation's top prospect, as well as Howell's Bobby Kanka. Kanka is a 4-star defensive lineman committed to Michigan.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Belleville vs. Howell Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App