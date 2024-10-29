High School

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southeast (10/28/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Southeast region, encompassing Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky

René Ferrán

IMG Academy, Milton and Carrollton are the top three high school football teams in our Southeast rankings.
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings

Now, we break it down by region. 

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky). 

Chaminade-Madonna continues its move up the Southeast rankings after returning to the national Power 25 with the Florida state playoffs coming up in a couple of weeks.

Southeast football Top 10

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (National No. 3) (6-1)

2. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 5) (9-0)

3. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 8) (9-0)

4. Lakeland (Fla.) (National No. 12) (8-0)

5. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (National No. 13) (9-0)

6. Buford (Ga.) (National No. 15) (8-1)

7. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn. (National No. 17) (9-0)

8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (National No. 25) (8-2)

9. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (8-0)

10. Auburn (Ala.) (9-0)

Honorable mention: Edna Karr (New Orleans), Miami Central (Fla.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Saraland (Ala.), Tupelo (Miss.), Venice (Fla.)

