SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southeast (10/28/2024)
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky).
Chaminade-Madonna continues its move up the Southeast rankings after returning to the national Power 25 with the Florida state playoffs coming up in a couple of weeks.
Southeast football Top 10
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (National No. 3) (6-1)
2. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 5) (9-0)
3. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 8) (9-0)
4. Lakeland (Fla.) (National No. 12) (8-0)
5. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (National No. 13) (9-0)
6. Buford (Ga.) (National No. 15) (8-1)
7. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn. (National No. 17) (9-0)
8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (National No. 25) (8-2)
9. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (8-0)
10. Auburn (Ala.) (9-0)
Honorable mention: Edna Karr (New Orleans), Miami Central (Fla.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Saraland (Ala.), Tupelo (Miss.), Venice (Fla.)
