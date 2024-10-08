High School

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southeast (10/7/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Southeast region, encompassing Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky

Milton is the No. 2 team in the Southeast. / David McGregor

We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings

Now, we break it down by region. 

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky). 

No. 1 IMG Academy held off Venice 21-16, and Phenix City Central’s loss to Auburn dropped the Red Devils five spots to No. 9 in this week’s Southeast Region rankings.

Southeast football Top 10

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (National No. 3) (5-1)

2. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 6) (7-0)

3. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 9) (7-0)

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (National No. 13) (6-1)

5. Lakeland (Fla.) (National No. 14) (6-0)

6. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (National No. 16) (6-0)

7. Buford (Ga.) (National No. 18 (6-1)

8. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn. (National No. 21) (7-0)

9. Phenix City (Ala.) Central (National No. 24) (5-1)

10. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (6-0)

Honorable mention: Miami Central (Fla.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Ruston (La.), Saraland (Ala.), Starkville (Miss.), Venice (Fla.)

