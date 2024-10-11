Santa Margarita vs. St. John Bosco football: Live score updates (10/11/2024)
Nationally-ranked California high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco will put its undefeated record on the line Friday night when the Braves host Santa Margarita in a Trinity League matchup.
St. John Bosco (6-0) held onto the No. 2 spot in the latest SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, but the Braves had a close call at home against Orange Lutheran last week.
The 3-3 Eagles are ranked No. 13 in this week's Top 25 Southern Section rankings, and they're coming into this game on the heels of back-to-back losses to Leuzinger and No. 1 Mater Dei.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.
St. John Bosco turned to an unlikely hero in last week's 28-24 thriller against Orange Lutheran.
With junior Matai Fuiava out, backup Koa Malau’ulu got the start. The freshman struggled in the first half taking a 10-0 deficit into the locker room, but he caught fire in the second half, throwing four touchdown passes, capped off by a 22-yard game-winning strike to Carson Clark with less than a minute left in the game.
Fuiava was nursing injuries, and it is unclear whether he will be good to go Friday night or if the Braves will hand Malau’ulu the reigns again.
