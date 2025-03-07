Aaliyah Chavez's dad disputes On3 report that Oklahoma, Texas have emerged as favorites
Perhaps Monterey (Texas) five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez's recruitment remains a five-team race, after all.
Following an On3 report that the nation's No. 1 recruit now considers the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to be the frontrunner, her dad, Sonny Chavez, took to Twitter to clarify her situation.
"These people don't have a clue what's happening in Aaliyah Chavez's recruitment," he wrote. "They (are) just making up stuff to make themselves sound relevant."
For her part, Chavez has set a commitment date for March 25 and has previously indicated that Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech and UCLA were contenders.
Read more stories about Aaliyah Chavez's historic career here.
Until On3's report, however, there was no clear evidence regarding where she was leaning.
With her dad's latest social media post, it seems her eventual landing spot remains a mystery.
And she'll be quite the basketball prize.
On Friday, Chavez was named 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year:
"Her senior season was impressive, as she averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game," the news release read. "She led Monterey to a 37-5 record and finished her career leading her team to its first state title in 44 years in the Class 5A Division II finals. In this year’s playoffs, she averaged 29.3 points per game, including games of 50 and 45 points."
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Chavez as a prospect:
"Rated as the No. 1 player in the class, Chavez is a prolific yet efficient scoring option at the guard position. She can play on the basketball or off though she might be best suited to be a primary lead guard in college. Chavez gets her shot off as easily as any high school guard I can remember dating back to the days of Kelsey Mitchell as a prep prospect. A five-star guard, Chavez has legitimate shooting range to 25 feet with the ability to get into the teeth of the defense on a consistent basis to make a shot or find a corner shooter. Chavez has been busy getting buckets all over the country the past 12 months participating in the USA Basketball 3-on-3 trials in Memphis, putting up an MVP-esque performance at the Nike World Basketball Festival in front of Travis Scott in New York and being named a captain in the new Overtime Select league in Atlanta."