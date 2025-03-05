St. Frances Academy to travel out west to face St. John Bosco (California) in early September, 2025
There was probably no team more well-traveled than the St. Frances Academy Panthers of Balitmore.
For most of the 2024 season, the Panthers spent it traveling away to California, Florida and Texas to play one of toughest national schedules in the country. St. Frances Academy traveled over 18,500 flier miles when it was all said and done.
Now, they look to be traveling a bunch again 2025.
St. John Bosco (California) announced its 2025 schedule and on September 5th, the Panthers will be hopping on a jet over to Bellflower to take on the Braves at Panish Family Stadium.
St. Frances Academy traveled out to California last season to take on the country's No. 1 team in Mater Dei, falling 25-14 back on Sep. 20.
The Panthers in 2024 finished the season 8-3, with losses coming against Duncanville (Texas), Orange Lutheran (California) and Mater Dei, respectively. All three losses came on the road as St. Frances Academy only played two home games in the friendly confines of Baltimore.
