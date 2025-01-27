Florida hosts 2027 4-Star LB Kaden Henderson, FSU up next
As exciting as it is to watch Kaden Henderson on the field now, the 2027 prospect still has two more years to develop his game at the high school level. Add that year or two in college, Henderson (6-2, 210) will be that player highlighted in the pregame show as a factor in every game. So far 25 teams have given Henderson scholarship offers believing he can be that difference maker for their program in the future.
Running a 4-3 defensive front with Tampa Jesuit, the four-star is giving clean looks for college scouts to project his talents.
“They are recruiting me to play Will, sometimes at Mike,” Henderson said. “They are mainly recruiting me to play Will.”
Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and FSU were among the teams getting Henderson on campus during the season.
What makes a great visit was explained, “The overall atmosphere and the love that they show. What really sticks out is the amount of love that they show and the amount of love the fans show, and the overall atmosphere of the game.”
College coaches have made Jesuit a must-stop with Henderson on campus.
“Florida has come by, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Alabama,” Henderson stated. “I am definitely leaving out a couple; that’s off the top of my head.”
The Gators already got Henderson in Gainesville in 2025.
“I went to Florida’s Junior Day last week,” Henderson shared. “I had a great time with coach (Billy) Napier and coach (Ron) Roberts, their linebackers coach. It was a great time. They had a great atmosphere.”
A trip to Tallahassee is next for Henderson.
“I am going to FSU on Feb. 1,” Henderson said. " They’ve had a bunch of coaching changes; it will be a new atmosphere for sure. I want to see how they do this next year.”
Some of the 25 for Henderson include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and UCF.