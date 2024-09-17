Florida State freshman hypes youth movement following 0-3 start
The Florida State Seminoles are off to an 0-3 start and Mike Norvell is currently sitting on a garnet-hot seat.
But not everyone is looking at the glass half empty.
This week on Instagram, Florida State freshman cornerback Charles Lester III, originally out of Venice (Florida), hinted at (and hyped up) a youth movement in Tallahassee.
"(They) ain't ready for it," he wrote with the hashtag "FreeThemYoungins" on fellow freshman LaWayne McCoy's post.
Florida State signed the nation's No. 11 recruiting class last cycle, headlined by Benedictine Military School (Georgia) elite quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.
But Lester and McCoy were among the seven top-150 recruits Norvell inked last cycle.
Could a youth movement actually be on the way?
Norvell addressed the issue at Tuesday's practice.
"There are a lot of guys in that freshman class that I have zero doubt of the type of player they are going to be here," he said.
Norvell continued, stating that a key to early playing time will be translating practice skills to more high-intensity in-game situations consistently.
"There are handful of freshmen that we're pushing," he said.
Time will tell exactly how many freshmen get on the field as contributors this fall, but what is clear is that Florida State is in deperate need of a turnaround.
And it needs to come sooner rather than later, or - fair or not - Norvell won't be in Tallahassee much longer.