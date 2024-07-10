Isaiah Mizell commits to Arizona; Wildcats land Florida playmaker
Boone (Florida) wide receiver Isaiah Mizell was a difficult man to catch as a junior.
The 100-meter district champion (10.49) hauled in 48 receptions for 1,061 yards and 21 touchdowns on the football field, averaging more than 22 yards per catch and a score every 2.3 receptions.
Unsurprisingly, the 6-foot, 160-pound athlete compiled 20 scholarship offers before cutting his list to four - Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and Syracuse.
On Wednesday, Mizell put an end to his recruitment, announcing his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
"I chose Arizona," he said. "It came down to a gut feeling. Everywhere I went the facilities were nice, the coaches and players were cool and the support staff was good. At Arizona, it felt like actual family. They were worried about more than football - how you are as a man and as a future father and husband. It was a real-deal family over there."
That feeling came across with everyone Mizell met during his recruitment, but particularly with the trio of coaches who were most active in his recruitment.
"Coach (Brent) Brennan was a wide receiver coach, so that was big to me," he said. "He's the head of the football team. The receiver coach, coach (Bobby) Wade, and assistant receiver coach (Caleb) Moore, they were definitely one of the reasons I wanted to go to Arizona. We meshed, not just in football, but as people. There were no holes in their approach, and no holes in that staff. They checked every box."
What is Arizona getting in Mizell? Here's what 247Sports had to say, in part, about the Florida speedster:
"Slight of frame, but can give defenses headaches if he gets a free release as he uses a short-stepping stride to attack cushion and break into the deep third. Tracks the football at a high level and can gear down or gear up to make a play down the sidelines. Must improve play strength as he’s on the lighter side (believed to be hovering around 160 pounds), but has proven to be more than a one-trick pony as he can create after the catch and has some kickoff return touchdowns on the highlight reel. Should be viewed as a potential field-flipper on Saturdays that can get behind coverage and find the end zone with his speed."