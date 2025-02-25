Jackson Cantwell, nation's No. 1 prospect, plans 6 official visits
Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle is both literally and figuratively the biggest thing going in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive lineman is rated the nation's No. 1 overall football prospect, the No. 1 recruit in the shot put and discus and has generated more than 30 scholarship offers - with visions of both an NFL and Olympic future.
On Tuesday, Cantwell took a major step forward in his recruitment, formally announcing five of his six official visits and clarifying that the sixth will be added shortly.
That was good news for Miami (May 9), Missouri (May 31), Georgia (June 6), Michigan (June 13), Oregon (June 22) and Ohio State (TBD);
As for a leader, that's difficult to say.
Cantwell has previously visited all six of the aforementioned schools.
Missouri in the home-state program, Miami has come on strong following a recent unofficial visit, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State are national powerhouse programs known for developing offensive lineman and Oregon has arguably the best blend of football and track - with Dan Lanning, Cantwell's favorite head coach.
So, it's too early to definitively say who is the favorite, although Rivals has predicted Cantwell ends up in Eugene.
What will the winner of the "Cantwell sweepstakes" be getting? A potential NFL first-round draft pick and track and field national champion-caliber thrower.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about the hulking offensive lineman as a prospect:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect."