Jazzy Davidson, USC Trojans signee, eclipses Aaliyah Chavez as ESPN's final No. 1 recruit in 2025 class
ESPN released its final girls' basketball player rankings for the 2025 recruiting class.
And there's a new No. 1.
Well, sort of.
The multi-year debate regarding the nation's top prospect in the class has centered on a trio of players - Clackamas (Oregon) forward Jazzy Davidson, Grandview (Colorado) post Sienna Betts and Monterey (Texas) point guard Aaliyah Chavez.
As a freshman, Davidson claimed the No. 1 spot, but it bounced around before Chavez secured the distinction in the offseason.
But following a stellar showing at the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit in recent weeks, Davidson has re-established herself as America's top prospect in the final rankings.
Here's what ESPN had to say about her final push to the top spot:
"Davidson is the most complete player in this class. A floor general who makes others better, she is comfortable in the lead guard spot and taking over the scoring. She is long and bouncy at 6-1, glides to the rim and elevates gracefully when attacking. She has extensive playmaking experience, and is used to the pressures that come with the role."
"Davidson is also a high-assist player who rebounds very well for a guard. She has a high IQ when it comes to cutting and moving without the ball and finding post ups and easy slashing opportunities to score. Defensively, she is used to guarding opponents' best players -- including perimeter players."
Davidson's well-rounded game was on full display for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit, as she poured in a game-high 17 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.
Still, ESPN pointed out an area in which she needs to improve:
"Davidson will need to add strength. She needs to shoot more consistently from beyond the arc (high 30% or above) and via her pull up jumper. Sometimes she can find herself a little deep in the paint when she could have risen up for a 15-footer a few dribbles prior. Davidson can also work on better creating contact for trips to the free throw line."
Adding strength is admittedly a pretty common critique of basketball players moving on to the next level, and there's no reason to doubt Davidson can do that while playing alongside Juju Watkins in Los Angeles beginning next season.
How does ESPN's ranking compare to other recruiting services?
247Sports tabs Davidson as the nation's No. 3 player, while On3's composite ranking lists her at No. 2.
In all three cases, however, the top three is the same: Chavez, Betts and Davidson.
So, it seems the debate will only continue to rage on.