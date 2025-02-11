Miami 2027 4-Star PG Myles Fuentes is a High Flier Who Can Do It All
Looks can be deceiving, and in the case of Myles Fuentes, the old eyeball test would not do him justice. Standing 6-0.5, weighing 175 pounds, what may be expected of Fuentes on the hardwood may not be much, but the Class of 2027 four-star can do it all, and in exciting fashion.
Still just a sophomore, Fuentes has played Florida varsity ball since middle school.
“I got on varsity first in seventh grade at Westminster Academy,” Fuentes said. “I’ve been playing up all my life; I wanted to play against better competition. Going into my freshman year, I knew what to expect.”
Now at Riviera Preparatory School in Miami, the Bulldogs (16-10) are pushing the tempo averaging 60 points per game.
“We don’t have a crazy style,” Fuentes stated. “We are a fast team, pushing it up the floor and we establish on defense. We don’t have too many set plays. We play fast, quick pistol and zoom action. We are a fast-going team.”
In the range of 14 points per game with four to five assists, and five to six rebounds, Fuentes shared his style of play, “I would say I am an electric guard. I can play fast, and I pick up full court most of the game. I like to show myself on both sides of the ball. I can get rebounds, and dunk. I am a fun guard to watch.”
On the subject of dunking, Fuentes has unreal hops.
“The last time I tested, I was at a 43.5-inch vertical jump,” Fuentes explained. “I had the flu that day, I think I can jump higher.”
Asked how many dunks he’s put on the opposition this season, Fuentes response was fantastic, “That is a great question; I usually get one or two a game. I don’t know the count. I get one or two a game. In our last district game, I had three dunks in that game. I make up for games when I don’t have dunks.”
The marquee games bring out the best in the four-star.
“I have to think; I’ve had a couple of really good games,” Fuentes stated. “I would say, I like to establish my game against bigger teams. Against Columbus, I played well all around. In one of our early games against Edgewater, that was a really good stat game. I did well in some of the tournaments. In all the big games, I have stood out. Any of our big games, I was all over the stats.”
The game and player continue to evolve.
“This year I have taken a big jump as a leader,” Fuentes said. “We had a player leave, that was a big drop for us; I had to become a leader. I have been improving my shooting. I shoot every day to get to a higher level, so it is automatic, and I know the shot is going in.”
The Bulldogs posted a 25-8 record a year ago bringing home a state championship. The team is going for a three-peat this season.
“We won our district (vs. Westminster Christian), and now we are on the way to regional quarterfinals,” Fuentes shared.
Ready to face Palmer Trinity, Fuentes is highly optimistic.
“Our first game will be an easy game; we have home court,” Fuentes shared. “I don’t know too much about them, but I know we are better. I’m not too nervous. I have my head high with my team against anyone.
“In our second game, I play against my old school if they win. We usually play against them every year, that will be an exciting game to watch and play in.”
On the recruiting front, Miami, FIU, Albany, and Villanova have watched Fuentes and the Bulldogs play this season with Notre Dame and Michigan scheduled to come out.
“A bunch of schools saw me play last year,” Fuentes stated. “Dusty May (Michigan) saw me last year; they are keeping interest. UM (Miami) is very interested; they have come to my practices since the eighth grade. Notre Dame always comes to our games and practices.”
The offer sheet is in the double-digits thanks to his most recent opportunity given by USF. Next on the recruiting agenda is visiting programs.
“My first one on the list is Stanford; they are keeping in touch,” Fuentes said. “They are showing a lot of love to me and my family. I want to visit Villanova, West Virginia, and USF; I love the coaching staff there. UM is home, I have been there. There are a couple of others like Toledo I would like to visit. I want to take as many visits as I can.”
Some of the offering teams for Fuentes include West Virginia, Villanova, Toledo, Stetson, Stanford, Radford, Jacksonville, and Albany.