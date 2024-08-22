Nick Brooks set for imminent commitment; Texas emerging as favorite?
Grayson (Georgia) four-star offensive tackle Nick Brooks is ready to announce his college commitment.
The 6-foot-7, 345-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 142 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle, will make his decision Friday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT from a final three of Georgia, Texas and USC.
So, who is the team to beat?
While in-state Georgia is always scary, the Longhorns received Brooks' last official visit in June and have emerged as the favorite.
Both 247Sports and On3 give Texas an overwhelming edge as the decision nears.
What would Texas be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Brooks as a prospect:
"Enormous young offensive tackle prospect with immense size and above average movement ability.... Adequate length and carries his mass relatively well considering size.... Overwhelming size and functional strength in the running game. Generally displays good hand placement in the majority of situations. Flashes promising athleticism when traveling to the second level.... Naturally high center of gravity compromises leverage. Gets too far out over his feet at times. More catcher than puncher early on, but has flashed encouraging engaging punch in some pass pro reps.... Still growing into frame and developing balance / body control, which will help with occasional overcommitting and susceptibility to counters / secondary rush."
Overall, Texas' 2025 recruiting class consists of 16 pledges and is rated No. 14 nationally.
While the Longhorns don't currently boast a bluechip offensive line pledge, they have established an identity.
Size.
St. Ignatius (California) offensive tackle John Mills (6-foot-6, 320), Cedar Hill (Texas) offensive tackle Jordan Coleman (6-foot-5, 350) and Port Neches-Groves (Texas) guard Jackson Christian (6-foot-5, 310) are all massive.
Brooks would fit right in... even at his immense size.