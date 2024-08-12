Ohio State Buckeyes commit upgraded to nation's No. 1 overall prospect
There's a new No. 1 football recruit in America.
And he's committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Bellefontaine (Ohio) quarterback Tavien St. Clair has earned the distinction as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in Rivals' update rankings.
The recruiting site shared a video of St. Clair finding out about his new ranking in a meeting with his teammates:
"St. Clair, after seeing him at multiple events this off-season, may offer the best combination of physical upside and overall ceiling when looking at this elite crop of quarterbacks," Rivals wrote. "There is no doubting his physical stature, on a classic pocket style passer frame, while also being equipped with modern athletic traits. His multisport background allows for a live arm with multiple angles as needed on top of a mechanically smooth delivery. The Ohio State commitment is among the safest bets in the class, but it also feels like there is considerable room to grow here."
The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller has seen his stock skyrocket industry-wide over the past 18 months.
"This is a very fun example of someone having a meteoric rise in the recruiting world," Rivals' Greg Smith said. "We heard the buzz about the Ohio State quarterback commit that stuck with his small school despite many suitors wanting him to play his high school ball elsewhere. But hearing about a 6-foot-4, 220-plus pound quarterback with all the tools and seeing it in person are two different things."
How does the new ranking compare to other sites?
247Sports lists St. Clair as the nation's No. 2 prospect, while On3 and ESPN list him at No. 15.
As a junior, St. Clair threw for 3,983 yards with 37 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with an additional 352 yards and 4 scores on the ground.
Overall, Ohio State's recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally.