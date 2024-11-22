Oregon Ducks 5-star commit visiting Florida Gators - again
The Oregon Ducks have a top-10 recruiting class nationally and are still in the mix for several bluechip recruits.
But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff also have their hands full hanging on to the talent that's already in the fold.
Two of Oregon's five-star prospects - cornerback Brandon Finney (Michigan, Penn State) and wide receiver Dallas Wilson (Florida) - appear to be weighing their options and taking visits.
Finney is expected in Ann Arbor this weekend, where Michigan has suddenly generated significant momentum in the wake of adding five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
As for Wilson, he confirmed that he is making a return trip to check out Florida this weekend, his second visit in as many weeks.
The Gators' momentum marks a quick turnaround from the program.
Although there were discussions of firing head coach Billy Napier, multiple reports indicated the decision-makers in Gainesville, instead, elected to spend that potential buy-out money on assembling a big-time recruiting class.
Since that time, Florida has surged for multiple elite recruits and flipped a handful of previous targets.
Wilson's recruitment has been heavily debated and discussed since his initial commitment to the Ducks in January 2023.
Despite visiting several schools, he has stated his commitment is 100 percent solid for more than a year.
Mostly notably, he made a video discussing that his dream has been to play for the Ducks - a vision that has only been strengthened by
Could that be changing at the last minute? Could he elect to stay home with the in-state Gators?
It's one of the major storylines fans of both Oregon and Florida will be watching in the lead-up to the early signing period.
What will the "winning" program be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Wilson, the nation's No. 3 receiver:
"Self-assertive wide receiver with the size, hands and speed to emerge as a true impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Launches out of his stance and attacks cushion with conviction before breaking off defensive backs with snappy cuts. Firm 10-inch hands and a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame give him the advantage more times than not at the catch point and has put a few acrobatic grabs on the highlight reel over the years. Initially projected as more of a linear vertical threat before a senior campaign in which he started to generate more and more chunk plays via catch-and-run opportunities, reaching a top gear while angling through traffic. Embraces the role as a perimeter blocker and will hand fight with cornerbacks even if the run is going the other way. Overall, should be viewed as one of the top pass catchers in the 2025 cycle given his big-play capabilities and rare physical features. Must buy into the process at the college of his choice and continue to keep evolving as a player, but has NFL potential. Could find success in a variety of different offensive attacks and ability to make contested catches might have him in the rotation sooner rather than later."